The Irish may believe that they are eating healthier than they actually are. According to a study published on Wednesday morning, red meat still dominates Irish dinner and plant foods, which are consumed less frequently than usual.

Traditional meat and vegetable dinners are still the most popular adult meal in Ireland. Places two and three are followed by chicken dishes and sauce-based pasta. This emerges from studies of Irish eating habits published by Bord Bia.

It has also been found that a majority of Irish dinners now include an electronic device such as a television or smartphone.

There is some positive news; Irish people now eat significantly less desserts at dinner, and adults consume less wine than in 2011.

Overall, the meat and vegetable option accounts for two 11 percent of all adult dinners over a seven-day period, with chicken and pasta accounting for 10 percent each.

Red meat is the most popular meat consumed and is found in 29 percent of all adult meals. Chicken follows with 21 percent.

While 23 percent of people said they had made more vegan meals at home in the past 12 months, the reality was somewhat different: only 1 percent of the dinners that were prepared during the seven-day snapshot were found to be purely vegetable.

The frequency of eating fish is 7 percent, although it rises to 11 percent on Fridays. This shows that it is still a popular dinner choice and reflects the echo of religious past.

Dairy products are an important part of dinner. 17 percent of all meals contain cheese.

Pasta with sauce meals such as spaghetti bolognese was the main meal for children and accounted for 14 percent of all dinners in this group.

At 28 percent, potatoes remain the centerpiece of many dinners, with consumption increasing significantly for people over 45 years of age.

Almost three in ten evening meals include bread, while just over three quarters of grocery shoppers use Irish products wherever possible.

The frequency of adult desserts for adults has decreased by 8 percent since 2011 – to 16 percent by 2019. Over 20 percent of children’s evenings contain a dessert that has dropped 10 percent since 2011.

Tap water is the most common beverage accompaniment for adults and children, while both milk and wine are consumed less by adults than in 2011. Meanwhile, children’s milk consumption at dinner has decreased by 11 percent since 2011.

solutions

A busier life and the search for solutions to everyday needs seem to affect Ireland’s eating habits, and smaller meals and snacks change the dynamics of dinner, with 17 percent of all dinners no longer being the main meal of the day.

Irish adults saw a 12 percent decline in normal scratch cooking, from just over 4 in 10 adults in 2011 to 3 in 10 in 2019.

The study found that there is no longer a uniform approach to dinner, as more and more households have been preparing different meals for different people since 2011.

In line with the break in traditional dinner, one in ten is eaten in different rooms today, and more than seven out of ten meals have a device such as a television or smartphone active.

Snacks and home deliveries make up 9 percent of all dinners consumed over the course of a week. 15 percent is consumed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Chinese food is the most popular take away choice in Ireland, while pizza is the most popular choice for home delivery.

Health and wellness aspects determine consumer behavior. More than 80 percent of people attach great importance to a balanced diet. Around 40 percent of adults said that awareness of the food they eat and how it affects their physical and mental well-being has a major impact on the choice of dinner.

Ethical considerations also affected consumer behavior. Almost 3 in 10 respondents said that choices that are more environmentally friendly have a big impact on dinner.

To investigate what Ireland is eating for dinner, Bord Bia has looked through more than 7,700 diary entries from members of the public. The results show a discrepancy between what people eat and what they say, what they eat.

The study, which was conducted to better understand the changing dynamics of people’s evening eating habits, included a nationally representative online survey of more than 1,000 Irish consumers who recorded their evening eating habits. 5,925 dinners for adults and 1,841 children were collected, which were spread over seven years of successive days.

“Regarding dinner, this comprehensive study shows that healthy and socially responsible food choices are being sought and people believe they do so regularly,” said Bord Bia’s Consumer Insight specialist Grace Binchy.

“However, as a growing, time-poor nation, life is in the way. People tend to remember the choices they made better than them and their original intent is not always reflected in their actions.

“As our lives become busier, the study shows a move away from traditional dinners as we know them,” said Ms. Binchy.

“Since almost half of the adults state that they enjoy cooking, but only if there is enough time, convenience has proven to be an extremely important factor when choosing evening meals.”

Top 10 dinner for adults

1. Meat and two vegetables

2. Chicken dish (for example roast chicken)

3. Pasta with sauce (for example spaghetti Bolognese)

4. Italian food (for example pizza or lasagna)

5.Diner-style favorites (for example, burgers or steak and chips)

6. Fish dish (for example fish casserole or fish and chips)

7. Light meal (for example, toasted sandwich or beans on toast)

8. Chinese / oriental food

9. Stew or casserole

10. Indian dish (for example Chicken Tikka Masala, Korma, Curry)

Top 10 children’s menus

1. Pasta with sauce

2. Chicken dish

3. Meat and two vegetables

4. Italian food

5. Diner-style favorites

6. Stew or casserole

7. Fish dish

8. Chinese / oriental food

9. Indian dish

10. Light meal

