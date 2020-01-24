advertisement

DUBLIN – Ireland’s main opposition party, Fianna Fail, which leads in opinion polls ahead of the February 8th election, pledged Friday to begin preparations on how Dublin should approach a possible referendum on unifying Ireland.

Under a 1998 peace deal that ruled 30 years of sectarian violence in British-led Northern Ireland, Britain’s minister for the region could call a referendum if it appears that a majority of those voting would seek to form a united Ireland.

The Good Friday deal ended largely three decades of violence between predominantly Catholic nationalists seeking union with Ireland and mostly Protestant unionists wanting Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom. About 3,600 people died.

While a withdrawal from the UK remains a distant prospect according to opinion polls, Britain’s exit from the EU has increased calls for a unity poll after Northern Ireland voted 56% to 44% to remain in Europe in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

A referendum would also be required in the Irish Republic.

Both Fianna Fail and the Fine Gaela government, the two clear favorites to lead the next government, have said they would eventually like to see the union of the island, which split almost a century ago, but now is not the time. .

Sinn Fein, Ireland’s third largest party and the only lawmaker in Northern Ireland, where it is part of a power-sharing government, is pushing for a unity poll by 2025 and preparations to increase significantly in advance.

In her election manifesto, Fianna Fail said she would set up a unit in the prime minister’s office to lead a formal study and inter-community consultation that would determine how an Irish government should approach treatment of a future referendum. .

Without mentioning Sinn Fein, she said Northern Ireland’s future constitutional status cannot be allowed to become a party-dominated issue, exploited for short-term reasons, and that the focus should be on a neutral and factual discussion of the impact of ” different approaches ”to the future of Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

