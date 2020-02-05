advertisement

Bord Bia has published the results of a study of the evening eating habits of people across Ireland.

The study found that classic Irish meat and two vegetable dinners were the most popular in Irish households, with 11% of all meals over a seven-day period.

Among the children, spaghetti bolognese is the most common meal. 14% of children eat them for dinner.

While there is a lot of talk about reducing our meat intake, according to the study, 29% of all adult meals in Ireland contain red meat, 21% of which is chicken.

Health and wellness aspects determine consumer behavior. Over 80% of people attach great importance to a balanced diet.

Busier life and the search for practical solutions influence eating habits in Ireland.

Smaller meals and snacks change the dynamics of dinner, as 17% of all dinners are no longer the main meal of the day.

Irish adults saw a 12% decline in normal scratch cooking from just over four in ten adults in 2011 to three in ten in 2019.

Top 10 adult meals:

• Meat & two vegetables

• Chicken dish (for example roast chicken)

• pasta with sauce (for example spaghetti Bolognese)

• Italian food (for example pizza & lasagna)

• Diner-style favorites (for example, burgers or steak & chips)

• Fish dish (for example fish bake or fish & chips)

• Light meal (for example toasted sandwich or beans on toast)

• Chinese / Oriental food

• Stew or casserole

• Indian dish (for example Chicken Tikka Masala, Korma, Curry)

Top 10 children’s menus:

Pasta with sauce (for example spaghetti bolognaise)

Chicken dish (for example roast chicken)

Meat & two vegetables

Italian food (e.g. pizza & lasagna)

Diner-style favorites (for example, burgers or steak & chips)

Stew or casserole

Fish dish (for example a fish bake or fish and chips)

Chinese / oriental meal

Indian dish (for example Chicken Tikka Marsala, Korma, Curry)

Light meal (e.g. toasted sandwich or beans on toast)

“Ireland has seen tremendous social, economic and technological change over the past decade that has had a major impact on consumer attitudes,” said Grace Binchy, Bord Bia’s consumer insight specialist.

“Manufacturers should think about how they can deliver healthy products while creating comfort for people’s lives and responding to their changing sustainability requirements,” she said.

