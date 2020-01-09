advertisement

Irishman Aaron Molloy was voted 16th overall by Portland Timbers in the 2020 MLS Draft.

Born in Dublin, he worked in Penn State, where he was named captain for his senior year. Molloy has impressed and produced some breathtaking moments like this goal against Appalachian State University late last year.

Missile shots only. 🚀🚀🚀 @ aaronmolloy18 @NCAASoccer #WeAre | #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/DHG7NknGNg

advertisement

– Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC), October 26, 2019

It was predicted that Molloy would approach the top ten of the draft, but would eventually fall to 16th place.

@ PennStateMSOC midfielder Aaron Molloy (@ aaronmolloy18) moves to @TimbersFC in 16th place. #SuperDraft pic.twitter.com/jcbkfTgwLd

– Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 9, 2020

I can’t wait to see more of @ aaronmolloy18. #SuperDraft pic.twitter.com/tGfN9y0fR8

– Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 9, 2020

In the 2019 season in Portlands, the team finished sixth in the Western Conference before losing 2-1 to Real Salt Lake in the first round of playoffs. However, you only reached the final of the MLS Cup in 2018.

Aaron is the son of the famous League of Ireland legend Trevor Molloy, who won numerous awards in his league time. He moved to America for the first time in 2016 to play at Keizer University in Florida, but was soon accepted into a more prestigious school.

His selection in the draft ends a remarkable journey that is certainly different than we would have expected from the majority of Irish players.

Later this week, he turns 23 and hopes to have an immediate impact on the MLS.

SEE ALSO: Jack Grealish’s father believes that Gaelic football made him the player he is today

advertisement