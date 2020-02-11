advertisement

Mick McCarthy remains deeply concerned about a Slovakian team that will test Ireland in Bratislava. However, the manager firmly believes that if they can win this game, their players will qualify for the European Championship regardless of who they meet in the game -off final.

The manager, who was in Dublin on Monday to open today’s Elverys Intersport FAI summer football schools, said he would stay with the seasoned members of a team that he believed did a good job of achieving this. not least because of their proven ability to deal with the pressure that the play-off final could bring.

“The first is the key,” he says. “If we win the first, we will win the second, we will gain momentum and we will win the second.” But first we have to defeat Slovakia, and they’re not all cups. “

In addition, he says, he’ll be worried if he has to, but he’s surprised at the suggestion that another brand or break at Windsor Park might surprise him or one of his favorite starters.

“I won’t be intimidated if I honestly go to Windsor Park and I don’t think it will be the players,” he said.

“If the players are there because we beat Slovakia and they beat Bosnia, that’s great.” But if Darren Randolph and the Doc or Seamus and Duffer and John Egan and Enda Stevens, all these guys, Glenn Whelan, are intimidated when they go somewhere, we have a real problem and I don’t think that’s the case. Although it could be the case when we get kids to play. “

The last part dealt with repeated questions about Troy Parrott and other younger players who made it to the edge of his squad late last year.

Parrott’s failure to escape Tottenham on loan or first at the London club had made his chances of appearing in Bratislava fairly clear, while those like Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah would have been playing more than they had lately been for a serious selection dilemma to deliver.

He praised the strong form of players like Jayson Molumby, who was loaned to Millwall by Brighton, but said that an important play-off game in the championship wasn’t the place to make an international debut for seniors.

“I understand the questions if they do well in the championship and he played well yesterday,” he said of the 20-year-old from Waterford. “You are very happy with him in Millwall. Strangely, however, I understand the size of the job you are making as a national player. And I made it as a tough professional.

“What was I? 25? With almost 300 league games under her belt; I knew what it meant and especially when I came to Denmark and it’s a World Cup qualifier – a completely different ball game. Glenn, for me, who was probably the star in three or four of our games, is undoubtedly ahead. “

McCarthy said Whelan’s move to League One, where he now plays with Fleetwood after parting with Hearts, isn’t a big problem, but the relative lack of playtime that others get is admittedly more worrying.

Shane Long and James McCarthy could return if he names his squad on March 16 if they regularly appear for their clubs, but his focus is primarily on greats like David McGoldrick and Darren Randolph, key figures for his team in the group stage games.

“It affects them that they don’t play,” he said, “but David McGoldrick had expected to be back in training and to look to the positive side once he got back into what he was going to have had a great one. ” rest and he will fly in March. I would like Darren to play too, but even if he isn’t, I might make an exception for him because he’s the best thing we’ve seen so far. “

