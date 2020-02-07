advertisement

Six nations under 20: Ireland under 20 versus Wales under 20

Kicking off: 7.15 p.m. venue: Musgrave Park. On TV: Live on RTÉ 2.

Noel McNamara’s charges will try to support last week’s victory over Scotland, although they will improve in some key areas as they face off in an expectedly competitive U-20 Six Nations Championship clash with a physically robust team from Wales.

Visitors are supported by the inclusion of a very talented teen, Ioan Lloyd, who has already made a good impression for Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in the English Premier League this season. He was selected for the center-back and is one of three changes in the team that suffered a 7-17 loss in their last home game against Italy.

Lloyd replaces Josh Thomas in the fullback, while Theo Bevacqua and Will Griffiths are promoted to replace Callum Williams and Dom Booth. the latter pair along with Thomas are included in the replacement.

McNamara has made a few changes to the team, Ben Moxham from Ballymena comes in for injured Ethan McIlroy on the right, while Marcus Hannan from Clane from Charlie Ward takes over. Harry Noonan (Old Wesley) and Cian Prendergast (UCD) are new to the bench. Ward has been tasked to cover the bottleneck and has started on the other side of the front row against the Scots.

Grand Slam

Ireland’s Grand Slam last season was confirmed by defeating Wales at Colwyn Bay. That evening, the visitors kept five starters and another three substitutes. In contrast, Thomas Clarkson of Dublin University is the only survivor of the Irish starting team. This year’s captain David McCann and substitute hooker John McKee were on the bench.

Ireland scored six attempts against Scotland last week, a few good individual attempts by Jack Crowley and Thomas Ahern to choose from. However, it has been said that it will be even more unscrupulous when it comes to seizing opportunities while prioritizing defense and scrum improvements.

Irish defense coach Kieran Campbell said: “It was probably a bit frustrating for the boys (against the Scots). They have not always ended this territorial dominance. But after a solid win five points behind, it’s a nice thing to talk about small problems at this point, as opposed to an enormous underperformance and losses.

“We are in a pretty good place. It will take (time) to get together. In addition, they (Wales) will undoubtedly have a different challenge than Scotland. If we look at them, it will be one for our boys give a whole new level of physicality. We have to meet quite early. “

One of Ireland’s outstanding achievements last week was Lewis Finlay, a fast silver, dynamic scrum half with an impressive performance rating. He modeled his game on New Zealand’s Aaron Smith, right through to the All Black Scrumhalf training program. Finlay said: “I was initially a big Aaron Smith fan because his distribution was ahead of everyone else.

“I remember reading an article about him. He used to make 10 passports every night before having dinner. I started with my father. I started and I still do it, 50 passes per hand per night with my father. It’s something Aaron Smith admired for pulling through his career.

Big heart

“I also admire Faf de Klerk. He is aggressive, not a big guy, but a big heart. Many of his tasks and things that I modeled my game on. I realized that it was time to make a difference in my game. If it wasn’t for big sporting wins, it seemed to me to be something that I could develop myself. “

If Ireland can add a little more cohesion and serenity to the incremental defensive and crush improvements it has been talking about, then they are sure to have the individual talent to maximize this platform. If this situation is correct, they can continue their triumphal march.

Ireland under 20: O McNulty (Corinthians); B. Moxham (Ballymena), D. Kelly (Loughborough University), H. Hyde (Ballynahinch), A. Smith (Clontarf;); J. Crowley (Cork Constitution), L. Finlay (Malone); M. Hannan (Old Belvedere), T. Stewart (Ballynahinch), T. Clarkson (University of Dublin); T. Ahern (Shannon), B. Deeny (Clontarf); So’Brien (UCD), M. Hernan (Lansdowne), D. McCann (Banbridge, Capt.).

Substitutions: J. McKee (Old Belvedere), H. Noonan (Old Wesley), C. Ward (Clontarf), J. McCarthy (Dublin University), C. Prendergast (UCD), B. Murphy (Clontarf), T. Corkery (Lansdowne), L. Faria (Dublin University).

Wales under 20: I Lloyd; D John, O Knott, A Owen, E Rosser; S Costelow, D. Buckland; T. Bevacqua, W. Griffiths, B. Warren; J Price, B Carter; I Davies, J Morgan (capt), M Stark.

Substitutions: D Booth, C Williams, A Griffin, J Fender, G Bradley, E Bevan, B Roderick, J Thomas.

