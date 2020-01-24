advertisement

The Irish authorities have tightened precautions to deal with the threat of a new flu-like virus after treating four suspected cases in Scotland and treating a person with disease-related symptoms in Belfast.

Airport and healthcare workers have been informed that they are sensitized to people with respiratory problems who have returned from Wuhan in China, where the coronavirus first appeared this month, or who have been in close contact with people with the disease ,

Arrangements have been made for a special emergency team to transport suspected cases of infection to the hospital, where the patients are isolated. General practitioners were instructed to isolate patients who met these criteria in adjoining rooms until they were hospitalized.

Isolated

On Thursday, a man who had recently traveled from China presented symptoms at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast that could be linked to the virus. He was isolated as a precaution and is likely to respond well to treatment. In Scotland, four people are tested for suspected coronavirus after traveling there from Wuhan.

China blocked millions of people in two cities in the epicenter of the outbreak, where 18 people were killed and more than 630 people infected, as authorities worldwide worked to prevent a global pandemic. Wuhan has also agreed to build a new hospital to treat patients in six days.

According to the protocols in force in Ireland, pilots must inform ground staff when passengers are seriously ill. These arrangements are made to ensure that passengers with clinical symptoms who have been in Wuhan or have been in close contact with a case are treated by emergency services upon arrival in Ireland. Active screening of flights from China will not be introduced.

However, health officials say that the risk of an Irish coronavirus case remains low and that the health system is ready to treat any infections if they occur.

Ireland has no direct flight connections to Wuhan and flights between London, Paris and Rome and the Chinese city have been canceled because the local authorities are fighting the outbreak.

