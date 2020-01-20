advertisement

Only in Hong Kong, Cyprus, Switzerland and Singapore are there more billionaires per capita than in Ireland.

Before the start of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Oxfam published a report highlighting how financial inequality has gotten “out of control” around the world.

Interestingly, the report titled Time To Care found that Ireland now has the fifth largest number of billionaires per capita in the world, a disproportionate amount for a country with the Irish population.

Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland, said of the report that there is a sexist economy around the world.

advertisement

“Our upside-down economic system exacerbates inequality through chronic undervaluation of care work, which is usually done by women and girls.”

The report also found that the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than any single woman in Africa combined and that the 2,153 billionaires in the world now have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the world’s population.

Oxfam claims that the richest 1 percent of the world’s population will pay only 0.5 percent more taxes on their wealth over the next 10 years, which would be the investment needed to create 117 million jobs in education and health, as well as in childcare and care sectors older people are required.

You can read Oxfam’s billionaire report in full here.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohue should represent the Irish government at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but will be absent due to the upcoming general election. It is the first time since 2011 that there will be no Irish presence on the forum.

advertisement