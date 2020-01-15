advertisement

Anyone interested?

The Irish heats for Junior Eurovision 2020 will take place in March. Applications to participate are now open to young people wishing to apply.

If you are between nine and 14 years old, you have the opportunity to take part in this year’s competition.

The winner travels to Europe eight days in advance to prepare for the event. From the opening ceremony to rehearsals on the big stage to the actual show.

The singer who won the award will represent Ireland later this year at the television event in a still unknown location.

The show, moderated by Eoghan McDermott, will be broadcast on TG4 this autumn

“I enjoyed every minute,” said Anna Kearney, Junior Eurovision representative for 2019.

“We were picked up by a limousine and taken to the hotel where all countries lived. It was an incredible atmosphere. I was able to perform on a stage that was bigger than I ever dreamed of. It is something that I will never forget will.”

The Irish preliminaries will be filmed in RTÉ studios in March and broadcast on TG4. Application deadline is February 14th.

To apply, please click here.

