advertisement

overview

Think back to November 2018 – the night of Saturday 24th to be precise. Ireland had just defeated New Zealand world champion in its own country for the first time in history. They had recently won the Grand Slam, followed by a first series win in Australia. The world was her oyster. Yes, this time it would be different. Ireland would reach the Rugby World Cup semi-finals and maybe go even further. Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan. Joe Schmidt’s years ended with a squeak rather than the booming crescendo they probably deserved. After a golden year in 2018, things seemed a bit stale – a physical defeat of 32:20 against England in Dublin on the opening weekend of the Six Nations 2019 that set the tone for what was to come.

Following Ireland’s quarter-finals in Japan, Schmidt retired, and Andy Farrell rose to the top job for the upcoming championship. Rory Bests departure means that Johnny Sexton leads the team – assuming he can stay fit – while Farrell calls in a selection of young Leinster thoroughbreds to complement a well-known looking team. Farrell has a big decision to make as Ulster’s John Cooney – the best Irish player of the season – pushes Conor Murray hard for his ninth kit. An emphasis on more expressive, expansive rugby that allows people like Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale to develop would be welcome in an exciting championship.

advertisement

Ireland’s coach Andy Farrell with son Owen. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

The trainer

After six years of Schmidt, it’s time for something new. Farrell, one of the greatest rugby players of all time and a legend of the Wigan Warriors, came to Dublin in 2016 to work as an Irish defense coach. He left a clear impression when the IRFU replaced the kiwi inside out and Farrell took on his first head coaching role after working as an assistant to the Saracens, England and the Lions before moving across the Irish Sea. Plaintext and no-nonsense – as you’d expect from someone who made his Wigan debut at the age of 16 before becoming captain of the Warriors and Britain at 21 – is the 44-year-old until the 2023 World Cup in France under contract.

He takes over with Irish rugby at an interesting crossing. Some high-profile professionals have peaked or just passed – they’re not ready to be put out to pasture yet, but it’s likely they won’t be there in four years. There is also an incredibly exciting crowd of young players who will surely come to the fore during this World Cup cycle. Farrell’s first squad in Ireland reflects this balance very well – he has a lot of experience, but the selection of people like Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris and Max Deegan is a clear sign of the future as well as the present. With Farrell, who is an integral part of Schmidt’s coaching staff, the situation may gradually change as he tries to integrate Ireland into his vision. However, it would be nice to see him spur a more offensive rugby brand on the big chair in his first six nations.

The captain

Time is not waiting for anyone, even though Sexton is working hard enough to delay the inevitable. The 34-year-old competes in his 11th six nations, and Ireland remains dependent on its new captain. This is partly due to the lack of potential successors to Sexton’s throne and partly due to the continued brilliance of Leinsters number 10. Given Sexton’s age, his fitness has always been a problem and he has had a knee injury in a championship since early December – Cup duel based with Northampton.

However, it remains impressively durable, starting ten friendly games last year, including all five Six Nations games and four games at the Rugby World Cup. With Joey Carbery, who will miss the championship with his last injury, and Jack Carty, who is fighting for form, Ross Byrne Sextons will be the current line-up. Byrne showed up for Leinster this year, but he’s not yet ready to fill his provincial teammate’s boots. Farrell’s decision to make Sexton his captain – ignoring James Ryan and Iain Henderson – underscores its continued importance to Ireland as it leads them into a brave new era.

Jordan Larmour is Ireland’s first defender to head into the six nations. Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

One to watch

One of the biggest disappointments at the World Cup was that the most exciting attackers in Ireland were consistently on the periphery, often starved and mostly on the wrong side of the ball. Among those who didn’t have the platform to really shine was Jordan Larmour, with veteran Rob Kearney preferring the fullback in the losses to Japan and New Zealand.

However, there has been a change of guard since then. The 22-year-old started the season as Leinster’s first choice 15, a role he is likely to play for Ireland on February 1, despite Ulster Will Addison’s best efforts. Larmour has had a great campaign at the provincial level and seems ready to seamlessly transfer his form to the international arena – provided a foot injury doesn’t limit his engagement. A livewire in the backfield, running with the ball in hand – and the ability to get off each foot – make him a strong threat of attack while continuing to improve defensively and under the high ball. It has the X factor and could be set for its breakthrough year.

Do you bet?

Championship: 7-2

Grand Slam: 9-1

Last year

A tough first-round loss to England in Dublin was not the start the defending Grand Slam defender had been looking for. Victories over Scotland, Italy and France followed before Schmidt’s men finished third last weekend with 25-7 in Wales.

Ireland was blown away by England in the 2019 opening round of the Six Nations. Photo: Billy Stickland / Inpho

forecast

Ireland’s tournament is expected to be played on the second and third weekends, with a visit to Wales and a subsequent trip to Twickenham. A last round trip to Paris will surely put your nerves to the test when there is still cutlery to play. Third.

advertisement