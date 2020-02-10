advertisement

DUBLIN – Irish politicians are facing chaotic talks about creating a new government, according to a poll that saw parliamentary elections end in a deadly conflict between the country’s three largest parties.

The vote count began on Sunday with analysts predicting that some form of coalition government is inevitable. Full results are expected in two days.

advertisement

The exit poll published on Saturday after the polling stations closed revealed that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s centrist Fine Gael party, its centrist rival Fianna Fail and the left Sinn Fein party received around 22 percent of the first preference votes. The poll was conducted by pollster Ipsos MRBI for national broadcaster RTE, the Irish Times, TG4 Television and University College Dublin.

Despite the closeness to the forecast result, Sinn Fein is in a weaker position than its two main competitors, as it only put 42 candidates for the 159 seats in parliament with 160 seats. Sinn Fein may not be able to find enough left-wing allies to form a functioning government.

The count starts for the Irish general election in Dublin on February 9, 2020. (Niall Carson / PA via AP)

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who have dominated Irish politics since independence, have avoided Sinn Fein because of its ties to the Irish Republican army, which was disarmed under a peace agreement.

The Irish system of proportional representation means that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who had multiple candidates in most constituencies, are likely to get more seats in Parliament when the second preference vote is counted.

Jonathan Evershed, post-doctoral researcher in government and politics at University College Cork, said difficult political decisions are imminent.

“Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin, but will now be under great pressure to backtrack,” he told The Associated Press. “Based on new numbers, there is no way to government that is not about working with Sinn Féin one way or another.”

By Danica Kirka and Nicolae Dumitrache

advertisement