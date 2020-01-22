advertisement

Ryan Johansson left Bayern Munich and moved to Seville for six years.

Johansson has been with Bayern Munich since 2017.

He was born in Luxembourg to an Irish mother and a Swedish father. All three countries courted the midfielder, who was part of the Bayern selection in the 2019/20 season preparation.

The Irish independent reported in December that the 18-year-old’s family had obtained legal counsel regarding his international eligibility for Ireland.

He played competitively for Luxembourg, but had suspected that he could change loyalty. He also played in two friendly matches for the Irish U19s last year.

However, FIFA decided that he could not switch when he played for Luxembourg before seeking Irish citizenship.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said of the move to Seville.

“I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this point in my career and I hope to play for the first team soon. It was a very easy decision for me to come here where I could improve and the team in can help the league. ” Future.

“I think I can continue with the reserves and adapt to the club so that I can form the first team, hopefully it will be very soon.”

It is said that he will initially play for the reserve team from Sevilla, but will also train with the first team.

