According to a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), the Republic has the most advanced tax system in the European Union in terms of equality of income.

However, the report struck Fine Gael’s proposals to reduce the tax burden on middle-income earners by raising the entry level to € 50,000 for one person and € 100,000 for a double-income couple.

Without specifically referring to Fine Gael’s proposals, ESRI calculated that these changes – which will be introduced in more than five years – would increase income inequality by shifting more high-income earners to the lower standard interest rate band.

The changes would bring the Republic from the 13th most unequal EU country to 10th household income comparable to the UK.

According to the current tax behavior, the entry point at which the employed pay the higher income tax rate of 40 percent (35,300 euros) is only 10 percent below the average industrial wage.

The number of employees paying the higher rate of income tax has more than doubled since 2010 to just under 600,000.

Fine Gael made tax relief for low and middle earners a central part of his government program when he was elected in 2016, but had to forego any planned changes to the income tax law in the last household due to the Brexit process.

Central goal

A spokesman for Fine Gael confirmed on Wednesday that raising the entry point to the highest income tax rate remains a key goal.

The ESRI study found that the distribution of household income in the Republic before taxes and social benefits is the most unequal in the EU, but that the “highly advanced” tax system of the state makes up for this considerably and that inequality in income is very close to the EU average ,

The inequality in income before taxes and benefits is explained more by the high proportion of working age households in Ireland with no market income than by the different wage rates.

Around 30 percent of single adults of working age had no market income, one of the highest rates in the EU, the report said. Similarly, a third of single parents had no market income, which is the highest level in the EU.

The report found that no other tax system in Europe has reduced household income inequality as much as that of the Republic.

Progressive functions

“Before tax, inequality in Irish household income is well above the EU average. However, our tax system does more to reduce this than any other country in Europe, ”said the report’s author, Barra Roantree.

“Two particularly advanced features of our tax system are the broad USC and the early level at which the higher income tax is due. Together, these features bring the inequality of take-away income very close to the EU average.” ” he said.

The report also found that income inequality in Ireland before income taxes and benefits has increased over the past 30 years, with the 10 percent of households here more than 2.6 times the income of middle or middle-sized households to take.

