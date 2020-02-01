advertisement

Ireland 19 Scotland 12

Ireland started the Andy Farrell era on Saturday with a victory in the Six Nations, but was tough on a tough team from Scotland that was far from the pushovers expected in Dublin.

The first half-time attempt by new captain Johnny Sexton, who played his first game since early December, was supplemented with 14 points from the cabin, while Scotland had to make a mistake by Stuart Hogg, who dropped the ball when touched at the start of the second round Game still pending.

Number eight, Caelan Doris, made his international debut in Dublin, while Conor Murray remained on the grid despite tough competition from the formidable John Cooney.

The Scots meanwhile made 10 changes to the team that dropped out of the World Cup after losing to the Irish and hosts Japan. The star playmaker Finn Russell was missing because he had been disciplined for violating team rules, which meant that Adam Hastings from Glasgow had the main task of filling his boots in a duel.

Scotland put on some sharp, early lines and got their reward with a Hastings penalty in the fourth minute. It wasn’t long before the Irish struck back and Sexton scored a converted score seven minutes later. The hosts were 7: 6 ahead after 22 minutes.

After a terrible World Cup campaign, expectations among Scottish believers had never been lower, but they proved to be equivalent to the Irish. Only a few stupid violations prevented her from making the most of a decent area, while Hastings missed a penalty that would have brought her forward.

Visitors had to regret their missed opportunities when Sexton kicked in to take his team 10: 6 ahead during the break.

After the break, there was more fire in the Irish bellies and they were rewarded with an early penalty, but Scotland struggled back into the competition and should have tried to pressure Hogg only to lose the ball while in put on the corner. While they were forced to settle for three points, Sexton extended Ireland’s lead with another kick on the goal as the score increased.

Hastings pushed Scotland back to four points in the 65th minute, but when Andrew Conway was kicked out of the way after a kick, Sexton made no mistake before the posts before Ross Byrne replaced him in the last seven minutes. Scotland came back looking for a draw, but when CJ Stander flipped the ball over the Irish line, the home team looked relatively relaxed for the past few minutes.

