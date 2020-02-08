advertisement

Ireland 24 Wales 14

Rumors about Ireland’s death seem premature. This was only the second game of the Six Nations and only the second game of the Andy Farrell government, but it was an extremely important victory.

Although the second half turned near the hour mark on Hadleigh Parkes and the attempt to ground the ball incorrectly was rejected, which would have made it a five-point game, it was actually Wales as, if the goal line had flattered on both sides Ireland had a bonus point win against the World Cup semi-finalists and the reigning Grand Slam champion.

They ended Wales’ eight-time win in this competition, which came from visiting here two years ago. Because of this victory, Ireland beat Wales to fourth place in the world rankings. In fact, it’s a third straight win against the Welsh since the heavy defeat at Cardiff last March.

The hangover after the World Cup has not yet been completely cured, but fate and darkness have been replaced by a feel-good factor. Ireland have beaten a very good Welsh team and will now travel to Twickenham, which is strengthened by this victory and the search for a triple crown.

James Ryan had a huge game ahead of him, Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton led the show with confidence, and Robbie Henshaw had an incredible return before being forced into an HIA and not returning. The last three were heavily involved and Larmour added real value when he hit the line.

There was a lot to like in Ireland. From the start, they had the ambition to go far and get started – assuming Wales was more inclined to do so – and were not afraid to attack from deep or play what they saw before them. The skill and ambition were reflected in four good attempts, even if there were malfunctions, such as the failure of the pack to convert attacking standards into usable platforms or points. Nevertheless, the crush improved significantly to ultimately keep control at a key moment.

Given Ireland’s ambitious start, they managed 35 passes for Wales’ five in the first 10 minutes, with the last three getting involved early in the game (and 11 transfers between them in those first phases) and getting the license to roam.

Unfortunately, they failed the standard situations on some important occasions near the Welsh line. Ireland’s vastness brought in a five-meter scrum from one of Jacob Stockdale’s trademarks on the run when the chasing Conway faced Leigh Halfpenny on his other side. But the Welsh pack pushed Ireland back on their heads to get a penalty.

Ireland soon expanded the Welsh defenses again, and Robbie Henshaw was clearly keen on visiting midfield with complete debutant Nick Tompkins before Sexton Conway missed a high crossfield kick to chase and defeat Josh Adams. But Justin Tipuric, such an effective all-rounder, hit Iain Henderson for the ball.

The Welsh prop Wyn Jones then ended another attack in the jackal and Henderson was then suffocated by a combination of Taulupe Faletau and Tipuric.

Ireland was also unloaded. Henshaw released Henderson and CJ Stander’s hands twice in quick succession, but when Sexton took a penalty in the corner, the Irish striker had already said they had been stopped by Romain Poite – picked up speed again, but was about to the finish line stopped. Murray couldn’t hide his frustration at another lost chance.

Finally the breakthrough came when the pack went into pick-and-jam mode after building a steam head at the next lineout outside the 22nd. Murray suddenly pulled the trigger as he switched to Larmour for a long time, and the full-back kicked in from his right foot Tompkins’ poor duel went through Tomos Williams and took a goal from Adams to score.

The only flaw was that Sexton did his conversion far to the audible shock of the crowd.

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong tries a try. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era.

On their first real foray into Irish territory, Wales hit a mite too easily. Alun Wyn Jones’ bear-like right paw was the main creator when the Welsh captain was outsourced to Dan Biggar, the outsourcing of which allowed the supportive Williams to bend and score in Larmour. When my father’s country from the great Welsh Red Army gathered a voice on the ground, Biggar converted. One of the passports under construction was clearly looking forward to repetitions, even if the officials somehow missed it. What else does a TMO do?

Ireland’s response was good when they worked the ball far left and then far right, where Conway was unlucky enough to see his well-weighted chip across the sideline. Despite an error-free recording and an error-free feed from Alyn Wyn Jones, Williams ’wanted to kick the ball before interception and knocked.

The following scrum became a seven-pointer when Aki delivered it, as did Henderson, before Peter O’Mahony and Rob Herring clung to Tadhg Furlong to help him across the line. Sexton converted to make it 12-7.

Wales’ offloading game threatened again when Alun Wyn Jones, who was carrying the ball again with one hand, Biggar kicked the ball out of the box, but his offload was fumbled by Wyn Jones when Henshaw attacked him from behind.

This led to sales of 80 meters when Sexton, who was 22 years old, dared to defeat Biggar out of the throng and sent a skip pass to Conway, which fired a giant touch finder on the line beyond hectic Leigh Halfpenny , Unfortunately Herring was not able to fully grasp the fall of the following list.

A mistake by Johnny McNicholl and a minor set-to ended the half, with Ireland earning more than 12-7 advantage for all its dominance in terms of territory and property, especially since they were using the wind for the first time.

The fields had arrived in 39 minutes, but the crowd was in an even better voice soon after the resumption. A blatant blow halfway through the unfortunate Tompkins, admittedly from a poor low pass through Williams, and Stander, who got another penalty, had Ireland on the fore.

Murray tapped it quickly, probably after calling outside, and Ireland went through the phases. Herring had room to gallop towards the Welsh line, and Tompkins saved an attempt with an excellent duel against Larmour before Poite returned to Wyn Jones for an offside penalty.

Herring flew forward to Henderson, where the rest of the pack quickly folded up to pull hard on the leash, and after using the video, Josh van der Flier’s grounding was confirmed. Sexton converted.

But for many years Wales has never been beaten until the fat lady sings.

Shortly before van der Flier’s attempt, both Biggar and Henshaw went to HIAs and never came back. Keith Earls was used as a direct replacement for Henshaw when the 13-pint hit again, while Jarrod Evans, who only hit the bench about 20 minutes before kick-off when Owen Williams pulled up with a hamstring, was also introduced.

Ross Moriarty, caused by the impact replacement, and quicker service from sniper Gareth Davies helped Wales overlap, where Conway delivered test-proof reading as he hurried to Tompkins, whose attempted flick meter went forward.

Still, they seemed to have hit when Parkes fired on Davies Pass between the duels of Herring and O’Mahony to reach for the line under the nose of Poite, who forgave the attempt. However, after a review, Parkes lost control, if only partial, of the ball before it hit the ground. A customs game indeed.

Another Welsh siege ensued before another priceless Stander turnover seemed to be recorded, only to be punished again. Poite explained to Sexton that the Irish players did not support their own body weight. Sexton politely indicated that the Welsh players were off their feet.

Jordan Larmour scores the first try of the game. Photo: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

The subsequent backlash felt huge, especially as pressure on Dave Kilcoyne’s Dillon Lewis, who was out for a dozen minutes, forced the Welsh bottleneck to bend and take the penalty. Cue an old Lansdowne Roar!

The home team went on the offensive when Sexton and Earls pushed the ball out for Larmour for the release of Stockdale, but after Aki and Furlong set foot on Ireland, Herring dropped Murray’s pass. This herring was withdrawn when Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and Devin Toner were brought into the close five.

Despite the many good days under Schmidt, Ireland turned the screw in Irish vintage fashion. Murray (by his own good will) pushed the Welsh man back just ahead of 22 with his box kicks using Conway’s excellent chase.

Max Deegan was introduced for his debut when he replaced O’Mahony, and Ross Byrne came for an injured sex tone before John Cooney, who was a popular roar, replaced undervalued Murray, who had another strong game.

Wales was forced to play catch up and North was slightly overrun when Davies knocked. Instead, not only was there no bonus point for them, but Ireland secured one. Aki and Van der Flier made big catch-ups before Cooney and Byrne drove the ball to Larmour, whose transfer Conway brought through the corner flag sharp.

The fields around the ground reverberated again, but with much more enthusiasm. This felt good all round, although Stander’s husband followed the match award with a yellow card in the 79th minute and the game ended with a so-called attempt to comfort Tipuric.

It didn’t seem like much consolation to Wales, nor did it affect the revitalized feel-good factor in the Irish team.

rank ranking: 19 min Larmour try 5-0; 27 minutes Williams try Biggar 5-7; 31 min Furlong’s attempt to cheat Sexton 12-7; (Halftime 12-7); 47 min Van der Flier try Sexton con 19-7; 75 min Conway try 24-7; 81 min Tipuric try Halfpenny con 24-14.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College / Leinster); Andrew Conway (Garryowen / Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers / Leinster), Bundee Aki (Galwegians / Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan / Ulster); Jonathan Sexton (St. Marys College / Leinster, Capt.), Conor Murray (Garryowen / Munster); Cian Healy (Clontarf / Leinster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch / Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf / Leinster), Iain Henderson (Academy / Ulster), James Ryan (UCD / Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution / Munster) Josh van der Flier (UCD / Leinster), CJ Stander (Shannon / Münster). replacement: Keith Earls (Young Munster / Munster) for Henshaw (45 minutes), Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians / Munster) for Healy (51 minutes), Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne / Leinster) for Herring, Andrew Porter (UCD / Leinster) for Furlong , Devin Toner (Lansdowne / Leinster) for Henderson (every 67 minutes), Max Deegan (Lansdowne / Leinster) for O’Mahony, Ross Byrne (UCD / Leinster) for Sexton (both 71 minutes), John Cooney (Terenure College / Ulster ) for Murray (73 minutes).

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (scarlet red); George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff); Dan Biggar (Northampton), Tomos Williams (Cardiff); Wyn Jones (scarlet), Ken Owens (scarlet), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Jake Ball (scarlet), Alun Wyn Jones (osprey), Aaron Wainwright (kite), Justin Tipuric (osprey), Taulupe Faletau (Bad). replacement: Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets) for Adams (25 minutes), Jarrod Evans for Biggar (45 minutes), Ross Moriarty (Dragons) for Wainwright (49 minutes), Rhys Carre (Saracens) for W Jones (64 minutes), Leon Brown ( Dragons) for Lewis (67 minutes), Adam Beard (Ospreys) for Ball (71 minutes), Ryan Elias (Scarlets) for Owens (75 minutes).

referee: Romain Poite (France)

