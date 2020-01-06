advertisement

Last week it was announced that Jimmy Dunne had left Fleetwood Town and returned halfway to Burnley.

According to Fleetwood Joey Barton, the decision was made when the 22-year-old defender “crossed a border.”

“There is one more thing that will remain within the football club, another discipline violation in our opinion,” Barton told the Blackpool Gazette.

Something that is not negotiable for us. A lesson a young player has to learn.

Jim was great, had some good performances and scored a few good goals, but some things are just not negotiable and he crossed a line for us.

Dunne, an Irish Under-21 international, joined Fleetwood, the fifth loan player of his career, in September.

He spent time with Sunderland and Hearts last year, along with Accrington and Barrow in the 2017/18 season.

Dunne played nine times for Fleetwood in League One, scoring one goal. The club is currently in seventh place in the table.

“Unfortunately, we decided not to renew his loan and go in a different direction,” continued Barton.

“We just decided to change direction when a line was crossed. It was impossible for our changing room to continue.

“I always speak to my locker room because they are the football club. The players are the ones who go out and they are in the trenches.

“You have to be sure that everyone points in the same direction and that they don’t get a swipe.

“We have to clarify that, it’s done and we go on.

“That left us with a deficit of players. You have to say that we are not as strong as at the beginning of the season. We are aware of that.”

Photo credit: Sportsfile

