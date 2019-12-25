advertisement

Ireland’s dependence on Johnny Sexton became as clear in the difficult days of 2019 as it was in the almost unbroken highs of the previous year.

In part, of course, this was the product of Ian Madigan and Paddy Jackson, who went abroad in the last World Cup cycle, and the hamstring and ankle injuries that affected Joey Carbery so much that Sexton’s anointed obsession had only started two test games since then opened November 2018 win over Italy in Chicago.

Not only Ireland has survived most of its game, but also the quarter-finals of the World Cup against New Zealand. Ireland had won in 20 of the last 22 friendlies that Sexton had started in.

When asked on Monday whether Ireland was less dependent on sexton given the age of the 34-year-old, Andy Farrell replied: “Not just because of its age profile, but because we want to develop as a team. I’ve talked to Johnny about it in the past few weeks and he’s good at how we want to get on.

“No team should be dependent on anyone. I don’t think that’s 100 percent the case, and Johnny has been the star for several years. I assume that the key man for everyone in our squad is: How will you improve as a player? Hopefully Johnny is there too. “

Sexton, on the other hand, could of course also be Farrell’s choice to replace the retired Rory Best as captain, or at least a co-captain with Peter O’Mahony should Farrell and the Irish trainer ticket decide that the upcoming Six Nations could be too early for him 23 times capped, 23 year old James Ryan.

Not binding

A completely non-binding Farrell claimed, as is the case, that there was no need to make this call until the eve of the Six Nations.

“I’m obviously there because Rory is gone. Yes, certainly no decision has yet been made. We take our time. We don’t have to make decisions too early so that we can take the time and reach an agreement in due time.”

Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell at the Irish rugby press conference on the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

In a pinpoint selection process for the 45-member squad who just completed a 24-hour squad take, Farrell claimed that the door wasn’t closed to names like Rob Kearney and Jack Carty. that were omitted from the first get-together under his observation.

There were a dozen players who weren’t even in the expanded 45-man World Cup squad at the start of the pre-season, including eight new internationals, and there were also recalls for some of those who had missed Japan, such as Devin Toner ,

“I guess Dev is a great example for guys who haven’t been in the 45-man squad because he wiped it off. I’m sure it was a big blow when it came to not being at the World Cup participate. ” But I have heard nothing but good things about the disappointment when training with Leinster, and his achievements have shown that. So it’s a great example of how to deal with a small setback, flip it over and use it to your advantage. “

Basis of the IRFU

The squad has now moved into the IRFU base on the Sports Ireland campus in Blanchardstown. There is a 75 meter covered 4G space with an adjoining state-of-the-art fitness studio and medical rooms for the Irish winter.

This allows for more freedom of movement and freedom of movement in this purpose-built facility, as well as greater interaction with the other national rugby teams, such as the women’s teams and the men’s Sevens and U20 teams.

“I think it’s great for us,” enthused Farrell. “I think a lot of things will change. The schedule will change for us. The way we do things, we will be able to do more. Hopefully there will still be the same clarity, but we will be able to do a lot more.

“You can see the flow of the place. The mood in today’s session was great as they flow into the workout from the gym.

“So this facility is world class and the IRFU has spent a lot of time implementing it. We tried it in the summer, but it wasn’t, it wasn’t at all. When the boys come in for the first time, there is a certain wow factor. So that will help us get ahead. “

