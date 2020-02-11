advertisement

Stuart Lancaster, who has coached England for four years and is now in his fourth year as a coach for Leinster, is better than most others at the crucial meeting between England and Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Sunday conduct.

In five matches with Ireland, Lancaster had a 4-1 win-loss record, including three out of three at Twickenham. After the 24:14 win over Wales last Saturday, however, Ireland has a good chance.

“I was listening to the radio this morning and bookmakers are seven points ahead of England, and obviously playing at Twickenham is a big factor. The previous game Ireland played at Twickenham had an odd 50 points, so Ireland has a lot to do to improve this performance, ”said Lancaster, referring to the warm-up win at the English Football World Cup last August.

Stuart Lancaster and Andy Farrell in March 2015 during their time with England. Photo: Andrew Fosker / Inpho

“I think Ireland can win, I think that’s because of the quality of the players they have, but I think England has improved – they didn’t play great against France in the first half – and obviously in the second half he got a good win under very difficult conditions, ”he said of England’s 13-6 win in terrible weather against Scotland on Saturday.

“They have strong players, they have a good level of cohesion and organization, and it could be their first game in Twickenham.” That’s why I’m not going to put any money in a team at the moment. But I think it’s going to be a great game. “

Former Lancaster’s England assistant and defense coach, Andy Farrell, brings Ireland back to Twickenham in his new role as Irish head coach against a team naturally led by his son Owen. It’s a remarkable, if unusual, narrative that pays homage to Farrell’s high standards of success that have never been seen in this pairing and will likely never be seen again.

Farrell senior got off to a good start, so Ireland travels to London in search of a triple crown.

“He did, but I don’t think I ever doubted that,” said Lancaster. “I think its time has come. In the first game, people may have said that Ireland didn’t play that well, but I think they underestimated how well Scotland played – they came back from the World Cup. I think Scotland defended better under Steve Tandy, so I was excited about Andy and the coaching team. Being at home for the first two games is a real benefit – the real test is getting away from home now. “

One of the striking achievements of the dozen strong Leinster contingent in Ireland’s win over Wales was Robbie Henshaw.

In addition to Garry Ringrose, Henshaw played in central defense in all 39 appearances for Leinster, the last of his four games at 13 being a win against Montpellier in January last year. While he was playing for Ireland a bit more often at 13, Ringrose’s broken thumb last Saturday ironically reminded us of his footwork in the wider channel and of the striking willingness to look for unloading.

Ireland’s last appearance at Twickenham was a 57:15 defeat before the Rugby World Cup. Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

“Robbie probably had his best game for Leinster this season against Ulster just before Christmas,” said Lancaster. “That was a big turning point for me. He has injuries and the inconsistency, to be honest, that he can train properly. But this game showed me how Robbie is an all-rounder.

“He has a good kick game, as you saw, he has great athletic ability, he is fast, he has good hands, he can play 12 or 13, so I think if you put him in a crash ball Pigeonhole, do him a bad service.

“I don’t think anyone doubted his ability to play 12 or 13. When Garry was injured, he was an obvious substitute and I thought he was more than successful on the team.” I was really happy that he got the chance because he would have been disappointed to be on the bench in the first game, but if he had played the way he did he would surely make it big in the next game , “

Leinster and Lancaster greet Ronan Kelleher, Will Connors, Luke McGrath and Dave Kearney for resuming Pro14 on Saturday as they host the Cheetahs at RDS who are third behind Leinster and Ulster in Conference A (2:30 p.m. kick-off).

“Since there is no international rugby this weekend, it is an opportunity for people to come down and watch Leinster play. A lot of young guys who profile themselves as international players could play, and we have some seasoned players who missed it, like Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden, who also want to prove a point. It’s a big game for us and we hope for a lot of support.

“They are very good at unstructured rugby, very good at turnover, very good when you give them a loose ball because they have a clear pace as they try with their wings,” said Lancaster of the Cheetahs. “They have a good standard situation and they have had two good victories. They are third in the conference, a very physical South African team, not to be underestimated at all.”

