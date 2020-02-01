advertisement

Scotland will never have a better chance of upsetting odds in Dublin because it has had the best chances to score against Ireland but has missed them all, including the one that will haunt skipper Stuart Hogg as long as he will play.

The new Scottish captain dropped the ball as he touched in the corner for a try for the Scots halfway through the second half, but it was just one of many missed opportunities for the men in dark blue.

They were returned with retention penalties three times on the Irish line and there were also two strikes in promising attack situations.

Taking just one of these chances would have likely given the Scots their first positive result in Ireland since 2010, and they will think it was a huge missed opportunity against an Irish team which, after scoring a good first half, never really threatened attacker when Garry Ringrose left at halftime.

The Scots will have to look at their breakdown game where Ireland won too many disputed balls, but it was a much better performance than many had expected after the disruption to preparation.

Adam Hastings had a decent if not exceptional match at 10 when he first started from Six Nations, there were huge changes from Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Zander Fagerson and Scott Cummings.

Sam Johnson was the best of Scotland’s back, and although Hogg had a solid game in his first game as captain, this unusual mistake was really painful for him.

Scotland were sure to miss a multitude of missed territorial opportunities in the first half when they had the advantage over the Irish, but finished four points behind.

The Scots’ intention to play fast and offensive rugby was clear in the first five minutes, a first chance to bring skipper Hogg and new capo Haining into the match by wading on turnover from new Irish man Caelan Doris in 22.

Steadfast, Scotland tried again and Hogg ran over three defenders after forcing a penalty, Doris taking a header and leaving the field as Adam Hastings kicked Scotland in front.

However, Garry Ringrose came out of Huw Jones in Ireland’s first real possession and Scotland conceded a penalty from behind, which the home team kicked in the corner.

They worked their fierce scoring game near the opposition line, but cleverly moved it away from the contact area for Connor Murray to feed Sexton, who performed it too easily against a broken and confused Scottish defense.

The Irish captain converted, but Scotland responded almost immediately when Cian Healy was penalized in the first scrum of the match, and Hastings kicked the penalty kick.

The Scots took advantage of several opportunities over the next 20 minutes to take the lead, but Ireland’s strong defense near their line and poor execution by Scotland meant they were all begging.

A rushed alignment after a handsome Hogg sight while the Scottish attackers seemed confused about their call ended in a knock-on, then after losing another alignment just outside the 22, the intelligent cross kick Hastings wreaking havoc in the Irish defense was wasted when the Scots moved to the back of the lineout ended with O’Mahony, on Doris, stealing possession directly on the line.

Then, Maitland’s clever work forced an Irish fumble into their own 22, but the wing could not hold out as the Scots attempted a number of complex attack moves in the shade of the Irish posts and a another great chance was lost.

Hastings was wide on the right with a difficult chance of a penalty away from the left, and instead of taking what would have been a well-deserved lead, Scotland went further behind when Ali Price was a little too quick to one ruck to trap Murray, and Sexton gave his first 30-yard penalty.

However, the Irish skipper missed his second penalty attempt just before half time, and there was another missed chance for Scotland when the interception of Sam Johnson was brought in on 22 by Hastings, but still one Ireland has forced a penalty deduction with its back to hers. line.

Ireland came out with additional determination and Sexton extended their lead with a penalty as the Scots rushed to defense.

Scotland almost retaliated when Jones ran into a gap, but Larmour intercepted its unloading aimed at Haining.

But it was the prelude to Scotland’s worst missed chance, as Johnson got inside the tacklers and they finally had numbers outside, but Hogg dabbled the ball as he was going to land to try without any tackler bothering him.

A penalty given earlier in the move allowed Hastings to bring him down to 13-9, but it was a terrible moment for the Scottish captain.

The Scots quickly conceded a penalty to Sexton just in front of the posts and although Hastings arrived at 16-12 when Price nearly broke with a ruck, Ireland again secured the seven-point gap when Conway was stopped to go get a high kick at Sexton. , much to the fury of the Scots.

Scotland continued to come, and there was just time for another huge missed opportunity after the replacement of Stuart McInally and Hamish Watson continued in the 22. The Scots were a little too one-dimensional trying to make their way to the line and were again penalized for holding on.

Ireland: J Larmour; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton (capt), C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; CJ Stander, J van der Flier, C Doris

Substitutes: R Kelleher for Herring 73, A Porter for Healy 66, D Toner for Henderson 68, P O’Mahony for Doris 5, J Cooney for Murray 60, R Byrne for Sexton 73, R Henshaw for Ringrose 40.

Scotland: S Hogg; S Maitland, H Jones, S Johnson, B Kinghorn; At Hastings, A Price; R Sutherland, F Brown, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, J Gray; J Ritchie, H Watson, N Haining.

Replacements: S McInally for Brown 57, A Dell for Sutherland 65, WP Nel for Fagerson 74, B Toolis for Gray 65, C Du Preez for Haining 74, G Horne for Price 65, R Hutchinson for Johnson 74, C Harris for Jones 65 .

Ref: M Raynal (Fra)

