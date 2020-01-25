advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iraqi security forces stormed the protest site in Baghdad on Saturday and tried to pull out protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets killing four people and injuring dozens more, police and medical sources said.

The new push to end the downturn and restore order came hours after populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who numbers millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, said he would stop his involvement in anti-government unrest.

Sadr’s supporters, who had bolstered anti-government protesters and sometimes played a role in protecting them from attacks by security forces and unidentified gunmen, began withdrawing from landing early Saturday following Sadr’s announcement.

The clashes then occurred after authorities began removing concrete barriers near Tahrir Square where anti-government demonstrators have camped for months, and across at least one main bridge over the Tigris River in the capital, Reuters reporters said.

Supporters of al-Sadr had begun to leave protest camps overnight after he announced that he would no longer be involved in anti-government demonstrations.

In the southern city of Basra, security forces raided the main anti-government landing overnight and were deployed to stop protesters from gathering there again, security sources said. Police arrested at least 16 protesters in the city, they said.

In Baghdad, at least one person was killed and more than 30 injured in clashes between police and protesters near Tahrir Square. Three others died and 14 were injured in the southern city of Nassiriya when security forces seized a bridge occupied for days by demonstrators, security sources and doctors said.

Iraqi security forces have been using tear gas and live ammunition against mostly peaceful protesters since anti-government riots broke out in Baghdad on October 1st. More than 450 people have died in the violence, according to a Reuters report by police and doctors.

DAYS OF DISTRIBUTION

Demonstrators demand the removal of what they see as a corrupt ruling elite in Iraq and the end of foreign policy intervention by foreign powers, especially Iran, which has come to dominate state institutions since the fall of Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion. .

The actions of the security forces appeared to be an attempt to completely clear up anti-government landing and at the end of demonstrations demanding the removal of Iraq’s ruling elite.

The raids began hours after al-Sadr said he would stop involving his supporters in anti-government riots.

Sadr had backed protesters’ demands for the removal of corrupt politicians and for providing services and jobs immediately after the demonstrations began in October, but did not stop calling on all his followers to join.

Many of Sadr’s millions of supporters, often hailing from Baghdad’s humidity, have nevertheless been involved in the protests.

Sadr’s followers, in a rally Friday divided by anti-government protests, demanded the removal of US troops from the country. The march was dispersed after several hours.

Sadr wrote on Twitter late Friday that he “will try not to interfere in the (protesters’) case, negatively or positively, so that they can drain the fate of Iraq.” He did not clarify.

In Basra, protesters asked Sadr to reconsider what they said was a withdrawal of support for popular demonstrations. In a letter circulated on social media, they called for Sadrists support, without which they feared attacks by security forces. (Reporting by Maher Nazih and Thaier al-Sudani Additional reporting by John Davison, Aziz El Yaakoubi, Nadine Awadalla, and Reuters TV in Baghdad, and Aref Mohammed in Basra Editing by Helen Popper and David Holmes)

