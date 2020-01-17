advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iraqi security forces killed at least one protester and injured 25 others Friday when they launched tear gas cannons to detonate a crowd trying to cross Baghdad’s Sinak Bridge, security and medical sources told Reuters.

The bridge is near the capital’s Tahrir Square, where thousands have been camped for months, with recent clashes causing authorities to restrict access to the intersection. The protester died after a tear gas canister was thrown directly at his neck, medical sources said.

“Saboters attacked barricades in the Sinak Bridge area and security forces use non-lethal methods to stop them for hours,” a prime minister’s spokesman said.

Mass protests have swept Iraq since October 1, and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

Despite falling numbers recently, protesters took to the streets again last week, determined to maintain their momentum despite protests that drew attention to the threat of a US-Iran conflict after Washington killed Tehran’s top general in a air strike inside Iraq.

Gunmen killed two local journalists who covered the protests last Friday in the southern city of Basra. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Toby Chopra)

