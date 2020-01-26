advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iraqi security forces fired live crates and bullets into clashes Sunday with protesters resisting stones and petrol bombs, Reuters witnesses and security sources said.

More than 100 protesters were injured, including at least 75 in the southern city of Nassiriya, in renewed violence in Baghdad and other cities after security forces tried to clear protest camps, medical sources said.

Protesters are demanding the removal of what they consider a corrupt ruling elite and the end of foreign interference in Iraqi politics, especially by Iran, which dominates state institutions.

The unrest resumed last week, after a few weeks’ sleep, following the killing of US Major General Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi paramilitary chief in Baghdad this month.

The killing, which Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases, has revived tensions in Iraqi politics and delayed the formation of a new government.

In Baghdad, protesters were coughing and washing their faces and eyes to get rid of the effects of gas while medical workers offered first aid as the site was inaccessible to ambulances, a Reuters reporter said.

Tuk tuk evacuated injured protesters in clouds of tear gas and black smoke from burning tires.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of university students had gathered in Tahrir Square, the main protest camp, chanting slogans against the United States and Iran.

In downtown Nassiriya, protesters set fire to two security vehicles and hundreds of other demonstrators searched the city’s main bridges, a Reuters witness said. A police source described the situation in Nassiriya as tense and critical.

In the southern city of Basra, more than 2,000 students arrived at a protest camp, another Reuters witness said.

Protests also continued in the cities of Kerbala, Najaf and Diwaniya, opposing the efforts of security forces to complete their landing for months, police sources and Reuters witnesses said.

In other violence, five Katyusha rockets landed Sunday night in Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, a military statement said. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but sources said the missiles landed near the US embassy.

MARCH CANARY CANCER

Tens of thousands protested against the US military presence in Iraq in a march on Friday.

Shiite populist Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr had also called for demonstrations against the US embassy in Baghdad and other cities on Sunday, but canceled them, with his office giving “avoiding internal strife” as the reason.

Sadr, who has millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, said Saturday that he would end his involvement in rioting against the government.

“We protest because we have a cause. I don’t think Moqtada Sadr or any other politician will change our minds, “said a Baghdad protester who declined to give his name.

Sadr’s supporters have strengthened protesters and have at times helped protect them from attacks by security forces and unidentified gunmen, but began withdrawing from camps on Saturday following his announcement.

Security forces subsequently removed concrete barriers near Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, where demonstrators have camped for months, and at least one main bridge over the Tigris River.

“I don’t go to protests often but I came out today because of what they did yesterday. I want to express my solidarity with my brothers in Tahrir,” said Hussain Ali, a student.

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights called on all parties to exercise restraint and hold peaceful demonstrations. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Iraqi staff; Additional reporting by John Davison and Ahmed Rasheed and Samar Ahmed in Cairo; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by William Maclean, Toby Chopra and Timothy Heritage)

