advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iraqi Shiite populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said Sunday a parliamentary resolution calling on the government to end the presence of foreign troops did not go far enough and called on local and foreign militia groups to join.

“I regard this as a weak insufficient response against the US breach of Iraqi sovereignty and regional escalation,” Sadr, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, said in a letter to the assembly read by a supporter.

Sadr said a security agreement with the United States should be canceled immediately, the US embassy should be closed, US troops should be deported in a humiliating manner, and communication with the US government should be criminalized.

advertisement

“Finally, I specifically call on Iraqi resistance groups and groups outside Iraq in general to meet immediately and announce the formation of the International Resistance Legions,” he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)

advertisement