advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mohamed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister on Saturday, state-run television reported, after parties clashed over failing to nominate a candidate two months after Adel Abdul-Mahdi was ousted by mass protests.

Allawi, who will lead Iraq until the early elections, must form a new government within a month and there will likely be stalemate between powerful parties fighting for cabinet posts, prolonging the political deadlock.

Allawi said he would resign if the political blocs tried to impose cabinet candidates, and called on protesters to continue demonstrations until their demands are met.

advertisement

“I’m an employee (at your service) who has your trust, so don’t go back until you get what you want, whether from me or anyone else,” he said in a video message posted to his Twitter source and broadcast by state television.

“If the political stalemates try to impose their (ministerial) candidates on me, then I will resign.”

Abdul-Mahdi fled in November during massive anti-government riots in which hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to demand the removal of Iraq’s political elite.

Nearly 500 protesters have been killed since October in a deadly attack by security forces.

Immediately after the president’s announcement, protesters gathered in Baghdad and southern cities rallied against Allawi’s nomination in videos posted on social media.

“Allawi has been rejected,” they cheered in a video filmed in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the center of the insurgency in the Iraqi capital.

For demonstrators, Allawi, the former communications minister under former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki – who presided over the fall of numerous Iraqi cities in the Islamic State in 2014 and is accused of pro-Shiite sectarian policies – is part of an elite ruling and for therefore unacceptable.

Lack of support

Hours before Allawi’s appointment, supporters of the populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr attacked protesters in Tahrir Square.

Sadr called on Friday for a mass protest in Baghdad and for landing near the fortified Green Zone to protest the delayed formation of a government, without specifying when the rallies would take place.

Sadr later backed Allawi’s nomination, saying he was “chosen by the people” and that this was a “good step” for Iraq. Sadr, a political opportunist, has backed the protests and joined Iran-backed political groups that they refuse.

The Dawa party, meanwhile, rejected Allawi’s premiership, saying in a statement that any candidate being placed at this stage is unlikely to have unanimous support.

With a rejection from at least one party and protesters, Allawi faces an uphill battle in forming a fully independent cabinet.

The two most powerful blocs in parliament, led by the populist Sadr and a group of Iranian-backed parties and paramilitaries, respectively, will insist on securing key ministry posts for their candidates, likely to cause much more. too many political deadlocks.

Iraq has been facing its worst crisis since the Islamic State’s military defeat in 2017. A largely Shiite uprising in Baghdad and the South challenges Iran’s largely Iranian-backed Shiite ruling elite.

The country has been in further turmoil since the killing of Iranian military master Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3rd. Iran responded with missile attacks on bases awaiting US forces, pushing the region to the brink of an all-out conflict.

Pro-Iranian politicians have tried to use those events to shift the focus away from popular discontent with their control of power and toward anti-American rallies and demands for withdrawal of US troops. (Additional reporting by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Helen Popper)

advertisement