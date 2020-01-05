advertisement

BAGHDAD – The Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution Sunday that told the government to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and ensure that they do not use its land, air and water for any reason.

“The government vows to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting the Islamic State over the termination of military operations in Iraq and the victory,” the resolution said.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of foreign troops on Iraqi soil and to stop them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason.”

Parliament resolutions, unlike laws, are not binding on the government, but Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had earlier called on parliament to end the presence of foreign troops. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)

