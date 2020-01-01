advertisement

BAGHDAD – Paramilitary groups who have protested US air strikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, though there was no immediate sign of withdrawal.

The outer perimeter of the embassy was attacked Tuesday by angry demonstrators in U.S. air strikes against an Iranian-backed group that killed at least 25 fighters. On Wednesday, demonstrators threw stones at the building as security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse them.

The umbrella group of the People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF), mainly of the Shiite militia, said the crowds had to withdraw now that “their message was heard”, and in support of the Iraqi government seeking to “preserve state prestige”.

The protests mark a new turning point in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran playing across the Middle East and raise questions about the continued US military presence in Iraq. U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces re-election in 2020, on Tuesday threatened retaliation against Iran, but said later that he did not want to go to war.

The United States launched deadly air strikes against Iranian-backed militia bases Kataib Hezbollah on Sunday in retaliation for rocket attacks that killed a US contractor at a base in northern Iraq.

Crowds gathered on Tuesday to protest, cheering for America, setting fire, throwing stones and destroying surveillance cameras. They breached an outside perimeter but did not enter the main compound.

The large embassy, ​​built along the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad’s fortified “green zone” during the US occupation following the 2003 invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein, is the largest US diplomatic mission in the world.

Washington says its diplomats are safe and are rushing hundreds of additional troops into the region.

During the night, demonstrators pitched tents and camped outside the embassy walls. On Wednesday morning, they were bringing food supplies, cooking equipment and mattresses, suggesting plans to stay long.

Senior Iraqi Army officers had negotiated with those who gathered outside the embassy to try to persuade them to leave but failed to do so. Washington is pressuring Iraqi leaders to ensure the safety of its staff.

Anti-American action comes after months of protests in Iraq against Iranian-backed government-backed militias. Many Iraqis complain that their country has become a battleground for a proxy war between Washington and Tehran, and their leaders are highly outspoken against outside powers.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned US attacks. Iran has called on a Swiss envoy who represents US interests in Tehran to complain about what he described as “warm” words from Washington.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating violence at the U.S. embassy and said Tehran would be held accountable.

More US troops were being sent to the embassy, ​​US officials said, the 750 troops would initially be based in Kuwait. Officials said about 4,000 troops could be sent to the region in the coming days if needed.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq supporting local forces. Air strikes have galvanized calls within Iraq to expel US forces, not only from Iran-backed militias but also from their political rivals. (Reporting by Thaier al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Angus MacSwan and Peter Graff)

