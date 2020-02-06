advertisement

BAGDAD – The Iraqi government advised its military not to seek help from the US-led coalition in operations against the ISIS terrorist group, two senior Iraqi military officials said in a crisis of suspicion between Washington and Baghdad after an American strike killed a top man had an Iranian general and Iraqi militia commander.

The move shows that while the Iraqi leadership’s call for an immediate withdrawal of the American armed forces has waned, it is serious about rethinking strategic relationships, which has a direct impact on military cooperation.

The status of joint operations was not officially clear to the Iraqis. The Iraqi military announced on January 30 that it would resume after a three-week hiatus. However, this statement was later overturned and a military spokesman revoked the request in his statements to state television. No clarification has been made.

The stopover was mentioned in the face of growing tensions after the U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on January 3, killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and high-ranking Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

On at least two occasions in January, US officials said they expected the break to be lifted shortly. In practice, however, Iraqis are trying to keep cooperation with the anti-ISIS coalition to a minimum. This week, two Iraqi military officials and a militia officer announced.

“After the assassination of Soleimani, the Iraqi government decided to officially inform us that we should not cooperate in any operation and should not seek assistance from the United States-led international coalition,” a senior military intelligence official told The Associated Press.

“So far we have not asked the Americans for help. We rely on our skills to track ISIS elements. The presence of Americans in the joint operations is only formal, ”said the official.

The three officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

The coalition suspended its mission to combat IS in Iraq on January 5 after the strike. On the same day, out of anger over a so-called flagrant violation of sovereignty, Shiite lawmakers passed a non-binding decision calling on the government to abolish legal agreements that form the basis for US troops’ presence in Iraq.

Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has publicly stated that US troops must leave, but has withdrawn from unilaterally terminating existing agreements, declaring that the decision is up to the next Prime Minister. The designated Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi has not announced his policy regarding the presence of troops.

Approximately 5,200 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Iraqi bases to support local troops against ISIS fighters. They are part of a larger international coalition that was invited by the Iraqi government in 2014.

One officer, a commander of the Iraqi elite US counterterrorism service in western Anbar province, said some training would continue, “but there is no support for military operations and operations.”

“We know that American support for the Iraqi armed forces has stopped,” said the commander of a militia group supported by Iran.

Coalition spokesman Myles Caggins said there have been no coalition attacks against ISIS since the murder of Soleimani. By contrast, 45 strikes were held in Iraq in October and November.

“The Iraqis have not requested air raid assistance in the past few weeks while our operations have been suspended. All coalition air strikes have been coordinated with Iraqi security forces for years, ”he said.

Iraqi military personnel who have benefited from coalition training make private appeals and know firsthand that Iraq is dependent on U.S. military technologies and aircraft.

“We have no alternative now,” said the senior CTS officer. “The fight against ISIS is technological and we don’t have any of these technologies, only the Americans.”

U.S. Navy General Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, met with Iraqi leaders on February 4, and admitted that joint military operations and training were cut back, even though U.S. special forces are conducting some missions with Iraqi commandos.

“We are still in a phase of turbulence. We still have a long way to go,” he said.

By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab

