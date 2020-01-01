advertisement

BAGHDAD – Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the perimeter of the US Embassy and threw stones at two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington deployed additional troops and threatened retaliation against Tehran.

Demonstrators, outraged by US air strikes against Tehran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group that killed at least 25 people, threw stones at the building as US forces mounted on the roofs fired tear gas to disperse them. distributed them.

By mid-afternoon, most appeared to have obeyed a call to withdraw, issued by the umbrella group of the mainly Shia militia’s People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF), which said the demonstrators’ message had been heard.

The youth used palm branches to clear the road in front of the embassy compound. Others packed up equipment and vans arrived to drive people away. Some left to set up a protest camp in front of a nearby hotel.

The Iraqi army said all protesters had left by the evening.

The protests marked a new turning point in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran playing across the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces a re-election campaign in 2020, threatened to retaliate against Iran on Tuesday, but said later that he does not want war.

The unrest followed US air strikes Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah bases in retaliation for rocket attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week.

On Tuesday, crowds shouted: ‘Death to America!’, Lit fires and destroyed surveillance cameras. They breached an outer perimeter of the embassy but did not enter the main compound.

Largest US Embassy

The large embassy, ​​built along the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad’s fortified “green zone” during the US occupation following the 2003 invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein, is the largest US diplomatic mission in the world.

Washington said its diplomats were safe and that they were rushing hundreds of additional troops into the region.

The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decided to postpone his next trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus to stay in Washington and monitor the situation in Iraq.

The embassy said all public consular operations had been suspended and all future appointments canceled.

The anti-American action comes after months of protests in Iraq against the government and Iranian-backed militias that support it. Many Iraqis complain that their country has become a battleground for a genuine war of influence between Washington and Tehran, and that their leaders are too outward-looking.

The Iraqi government has long faced friction in close relations with both enemies. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Tuesday and demanded that Iraq protect the embassy.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned US attacks. Iran has called on a Swiss envoy who represents US interests in Tehran to complain about what he described as “warm” words from Washington.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence.

US officials said 750 additional troops would initially be based in Kuwait and as many as 4,000 troops could be sent to the region in the coming days.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq supporting local forces. Air strikes have galvanized calls within Iraq to expel them.

Many in the crowd outside the embassy said ending Washington’s presence in Iraq was their main goal.

‘DENI DEVI’

Despite decades of hostility between Iran and the United States, Iranian-backed militants and US forces found themselves on the same side during the 2014-2017 Iraq war against Islamic State fighters, with both powers helping the government regain territory from militants who had overrun a third of Iraq.

Since then, US troops must not leave, while Iranian-backed militias have been involved in security forces.

Abdul Mahdi, who has announced plans to give up in the face of anti-government protests that killed more than 450 people, has been backed by Iran and its allies.

The militia may have decided to withdraw from the embassy in order not to make it appear weak or to avoid clashes with government forces.

During the night, demonstrators set up tents and camped outside the embassy walls, then brought food, cooking equipment and mattresses in the morning, showing plans to stay ahead of the withdrawal call.

“Our situation is eternal, until this devil’s worth is shut down forever, but do not give anyone an excuse to make your protest violent. at the embassy before departure.

The youth, some in exhaustion, waved militia flags and chanted: “Death to America” ​​as Apache helicopters circled high.

The exterior walls of the embassy had carving and graffiti signs.

“Iraq is not safe for America and its followers,” read one. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Chris Sanders in Washington; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Peter Cooney)

