BAGHDAD – Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups began withdrawing from the US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, a day after they stormed the outer perimeter, forcing Washington to send additional troops and threaten reactions against Iran.

Demonstrators, outraged by US air strikes targeting an Iranian-backed group and killing at least 25 people, threw stones at the building as US forces stationed on the roofs fired tear gas to disperse them.

But by mid-afternoon, most protesters appeared to have been persuaded by a call to withdraw, issued by the umbrella group of the mainly Shi’ite militia People’s Mobilization (PMF), which said “the message of the demonstrators it’s heard. “

The youth used palm branches to clear the street in front of the embassy compound, while others packed equipment and vans arrived to evacuate people. Some left to set up a protest camp in front of a nearby hotel.

The protests mark a new turning point in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran playing across the Middle East. U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces re-election in 2020, on Tuesday threatened retaliation against Iran, but said later that he did not want to go to war.

The unrest was prompted by air strikes launched by the United States on Sunday against Iranian-backed militia bases Kataib Hezbollah in retaliation for missile strikes that killed a US contractor at a base in northern Iraq last week.

Crowds gathered on Tuesday to protest, cheering for America, setting fire, throwing stones and destroying surveillance cameras. They breached an outside perimeter of the heavily guarded embassy but did not enter the main compound.

The large embassy, ​​built along the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad’s fortified “green zone” during the US occupation following the 2003 invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein, is the largest US diplomatic mission in the world.

Washington says its diplomats are safe and are rushing hundreds of additional troops into the region.

PROXIMATION WAR

During the night, demonstrators pitched tents and camped outside the embassy walls. On Wednesday morning, they had brought food, cookware and mattresses, suggesting plans to stay, though these appear to have been left on hold.

The anti-American action comes after months of protests in Iraq against the government and Iranian-backed militias that support it. Many Iraqis complain that their country has become a battleground for a proxy war between Washington and Tehran, and their leaders are highly outspoken against outside powers.

The Iraqi government has long faced tensions in its close relationship with the two enemies. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Tuesday and demanded that Iraq protect the embassy.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned US attacks. Iran has called on a Swiss envoy who represents US interests in Tehran to complain about what he described as “warm” words from Washington.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating violence at the U.S. embassy and said Tehran would be held accountable.

US officials said an additional 750 troops would initially be based in Kuwait and as many as 4,000 troops could be sent to the region in the coming days if needed.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq supporting local forces. Air strikes have galvanized calls within Iraq to expel them.

‘DENI DEVI’

Many in the crowd said deploying US troops and ending Washington’s presence in Iraq was their main goal.

Despite decades of hostility between Iran and the United States, Iranian-backed militants and US forces found themselves on the same side during the 2014-2017 Iraq war against Islamic State fighters, with both powers helping the government regain territory from militants who had overrun a third of Iraq.

Since then, US troops must not leave, while Iranian-backed militias have been involved in security forces.

Abdul Mahdi, who has already announced plans to give up in the face of anti-government protests that killed more than 450 people, has been backed by Iran and its allies.

They may have decided to withdraw from the embassy confrontation to avoid making it look weak, or to avoid open clashes with government forces.

“Our situation is eternal, until this devil’s worth is shut down forever, but do not give anyone an excuse to make your protest violent. in the embassy.

Young men, some in exhaustion, waving militia flags chanted “Death to America” ​​as Apache helicopters circled high. The exterior walls of the embassy had carving and graffiti signs.

“Iraq is not safe for America and its followers,” read one. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Peter Graff)

