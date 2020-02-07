advertisement

BAGHDAD – The top Shiite Muslim cleric in Iraq on Friday upset security forces for failing to protect protesters killed in clashes with rival groups this week in the southern city of Najaf and called on politicians to elect a people-trusted government.

Violence in the holy city of Najaf, where the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is stationed, killed eight anti-government demonstrators after followers of the populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr attacked while sitting in protest.

The incident left new tensions on the streets in Iraq, with nearly 500 people killed in the months of unrest.

Recent events have sparked new anti-government protests against many of Sadr’s followers, known as blue hats for the caps they wear.

The blue hats turned into protests in a number of incidents after Sadr entered into an agreement with Iran-backed political blocs last week to bring under Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi’s new name – a move protesters oppose.

Sistani, in remarks given by his representative during his Friday sermon in the holy city of Kerbala, condemned the violence in Najaf and blamed security forces for failing to stop it.

“It is the security forces that should take responsibility for maintaining peace, protecting protest sites and peaceful demonstrators and identifying attackers and firearms,” ​​the representative said.

“There is no excuse for relinquishing that duty.”

The system has a major impact on public opinion among Iraq’s Shiite majority. He avoids commenting on politics except during crises. His withdrawal of support for Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government in November sealed the outgoing prime minister’s fate.

Sistani demanded that the new government that Allawi would form be representative of the Iraqi people and said they should have their full confidence.

“It must be able to calm the situation and take steps towards early elections without the influence of money, weapons and foreign interference,” he said.

SADR ‘BETRAYAL’

Some protesters had hoped that Sistani would reject Allawi, who was appointed last week, ending weeks of deadlock among political blocs.

“We hope that Sistani will reject Allawi and the agreement between the parties on Friday,” said Mahdi Abdul Zahra, a protester in Baghdad.

Sadr’s rival and two of Sadr’s most powerful parliamentary blocs and a group of Iranian-backed parties set their sights on approving Allawi’s nomination.

Sadr has regularly threatened to call on all his followers to protest alongside the anti-government movement. Followers, including blue hats, were unofficially involved in the demonstrations and occasionally protected the protesters from attacks by security forces and militants on the Iranian line.

His move to support Allawi, and subsequent calls for blue hats to remove protest camps deemed to prevent the operation of schools or businesses, are seen as a betrayal by many.

“I supported the Sadrist movement. But the minute he did that, I stopped. I have deleted all of the Facebook posts that support him, “Abdul Zahra said from a main square where protesters clashed with police.

The protests began in October and grew in cities across the Shiite south, prompting poor and unemployed measures against the Shiite-dominated government of Iran.

Security forces and unidentified gunmen have killed nearly 500 people since then. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

