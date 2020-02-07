advertisement

BAGHDAD – The senior Shi’ite Muslim cleric in Iraq condemned Friday’s deadly violence that killed protesters this week in the sacred southern city of Najaf and said a new government must have the confidence and support of the people.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani also called on security forces to protect anti-government demonstrators from further attacks. His remarks were delivered by a representative during his weekly sermon on Friday in the holy city of Kerbala.

“It is the security forces that should take responsibility to maintain peace, protect protest sites and peaceful demonstrators and identify attackers and firearms,” ​​he said.

At least eight people were killed Wednesday when followers of populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr attacked an anti-government protest camp in Najaf.

Last week, Sadr instructed his followers to leave several protest sites where they had backed demonstrators after Sadr and Iran’s political bloc reached an agreement to nominate new Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi – a choice protesters oppose. (Reporting by John Davison)

