advertisement

The Iranian government has taken responsibility for a number of missiles launched at an Iraqi base with American soldiers.

Iranian state television reports that Tehran fired “dozens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Ain Assad, the Iraqi air base where US troops are based, in response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian commander in chief.

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged missile strikes hit the base or whether there was any damage. There was no confirmation from the United States or the anti-ISIS coalition partners whether an attack had taken place.

advertisement

Ain Assad Air Force Base is located in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that overthrown the dictator Saddam Hussein. American troops were later deployed there to fight the Islamic group in Iraq and Syria.

State television said the name of the operation was “Marytr Soleimani”. The Revolutionary Guard aerospace division, which controls Iran’s missile program, was said to have launched the attack.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the reports.

“The President has been briefed and is closely monitoring the situation and is consulting his national security team,” she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in contact with the chiefs of the Defense Force and the Ministers for Defense and Foreign Affairs regarding the incident.

It comes two days after rockets were launched near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after the assassination attempt on Soleimani.

Two rockets arrived near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. This was the second consecutive night that the Green Zone was hit and the 14th time in the past two months that US installations had been targeted.

A third rocket simultaneously hit a family home outside the Green Zone and wounded four.

Iraqi-US relations have deteriorated since Soleimani’s death.

Around 5,200 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Iraqi bases to support local troops that are preventing the Islamic State jihadist group from resurrecting.

They are deployed within the broader international coalition that the Iraqi government invited to fight ISIS in 2014.

– With wires

advertisement