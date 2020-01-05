advertisement

BAGDAD – The setback to the US’s murder of a top Iranian general on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament demanded the expulsion of American troops from the country – a move that could allow the Islamic group to resurrect.

Legislators approved a resolution calling on the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington deployed forces more than four years ago to help combat IS. The law is non-binding and subject to the approval of the Iraqi government, but is supported by the outgoing prime minister.

The vote was another sign of the backlash from the Friday US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and a number of senior Iraqi officials at Baghdad Airport. Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s proxy wars in the Middle East and has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in bombings and other roadside attacks.

Under threat of revenge from Iran, the US-led military coalition in Iraq announced on Sunday that it would interrupt the fight against IS militants to focus on protecting its own troops and bases.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said in a strong speech to legislators in Parliament that after Soleimani died, the government had two options: to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq or to limit its mission to training Iraqi troops. He called for “immediate action” to deploy foreign forces, including an estimated 5,200 US troops.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked shortly before the parliamentary vote whether the United States would comply with an application by the Iraqi government to withdraw American troops. He did not answer directly that the US was watching the situation.

But that added: “It is the United States that is ready to help the Iraqi people get what they deserve and continue our mission to fight terrorism from ISIS and others in the region.”

Abdul-Mahdi resigned last year in response to anti-government protests that had struck Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces. Political groups were unable to agree on a new prime minister, and Abdul-Mahdi continues to work as a caretaker. Experts said such a government was not legally authorized to sign such a law.

Pentagon officials said the Iraqi government did not have to quit a year in advance to expel American troops.

The death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the drone attack has particularly attracted the wrath of Iraqi officials, who viewed the air attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. Al-Muhandis was the deputy commander of the People’s Mobilization Force in Iraq, an umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite paramilitaries united under the Iraqi military.

The US forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, but returned in 2014 to the government’s invitation to help fight ISIS after conquering large areas of the north and west of the country, including Iraq’s second largest city, Mosul would have. A US-led coalition provided critical air support when the Iraqi forces joined forces and drove IS out in a costly three-year campaign.

Withdrawal of US troops could paralyze the fight against the Islamic State and allow it to make a comeback. IS members carry out regular attacks in northern and western Iraq and hide in harsh desert and mountain areas. The Iraqi armed forces rely on the United States for logistics and weapons.

An American withdrawal could also allow Iran to deepen its influence in Iraq, a mostly Shiite country like Iran.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in Fox News that the parliamentary vote was “a little worrying”.

“The Iranian government is trying to fundamentally take over Iraq’s political system. Iran is bribing Iraqi politicians. Do not allow your politicians to make Iraq a representative of Iran,” said the South Carolina Republican.

The attack that killed Soleimani has dramatically exacerbated tensions in the region and raised fears of open war.

Because of the dangers, the US-led military coalition said it would suspend training for Iraqi forces and other operations to support the fight against IS.

The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah group supported by Iran promised to end the presence of the US military in the Middle East. US bases, warships and soldiers are now fair targets.

“The suicide bombers who have forced Americans to leave our region in the past are still here and their numbers have increased,” said Nasrallah. It was not clear what suicide bombings Nasrallah was talking about. However, a 1983 attack on a U.S. naval barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, killed 241 U.S. soldiers and caused President Ronald Reagan to withdraw all American forces from the country.

“If American troops return in coffins, if they return vertically and horizontally to the United States, Trump and his government will know that they have lost the region and will lose the elections,” said Nasrallah.

He added that US civilians in the region should not be attacked because an attack on them would play into President Donald Trump’s hands.

Nasrallah spoke from an unknown location, and his speech was played on big screens for thousands of Shiite supporters in southern Beirut, interrupted by chants of “Death to America!” The comments were Nasrallah’s first since the murder of Soleimani.

The majority of the approximately 180 legislators present in parliament voted in favor of the troop withdrawal decision. It was supported by most of the Shiite MPs, who hold the majority of the seats. Many Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers have not come to the meeting, apparently because they are against the repeal of the agreement.

“The government should work to end the presence of all foreign armed forces,” said MP Mohamed a-Halbousi after the vote.

The assassination of Iran’s most powerful general – a move that Abdul-Mahdi called a “political assassination” – marked a turning point in US Middle East policy by exacerbating a conflict that had previously been a shadow war and the Pentagon’s ability to Question asked to keep these troops in Iraq.

In a broader sense, the murder apparently reduced the chances that Trump would achieve the central goal of his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran: to force his leaders to negotiate a new, broader nuclear deal.

The government also faces worrying questions about the legality of the Soleimani murder, non-consultation of Congress in advance, and the prospect of plunging America into a new Middle East war.

Mroue reported from Beirut.

