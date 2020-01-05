advertisement

BAGHDAD – The Iraqi parliament on Sunday urged the US and other foreign military forces to step amid mounting backlash against the US assassination of a top Iranian military commander that has heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Middle.

In a war of words between Iran and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would target any Iranian decision-maker he chose if there were further attacks on U.S. interests by Iranian forces or their representatives.

Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took American-Iranian hostilities in uncharted waters and sparked concern over a major fire.

While Washington and Tehran, longtime enemies, traded threats and counter-threats, the European Union, Britain and Oman urged them to make diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis.

Iraqi parliament passes a resolution calling for an end to all foreign troops’ presence, reflecting the concern of many in Iraq that the attack could involve them in a major war between the two longest-serving powers in dispute in Iraq and throughout the region.

“The Iraqi government should work to end the presence of foreign troops on Iraqi soil and to stop them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason,” he said.

While parliamentary resolutions are not binding on the government, this is likely to be taken into account: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdihad previously called on parliament to end the presence of foreign troops as soon as possible.

There was no immediate comment on the US State Department or Pentagon’s move to Iraq.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani was quoted by state television as saying that the Iraqi parliament’s decision means that the US military presence in Iraq is considered an occupation.

Despite decades of U.S.-Iranian hostility, Iran-backed militia and U.S. troops fought side-by-side during Iraq’s 2014-17 war against Islamic State militants, their common enemy. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in Friday’s strike.

About 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq, most in an advisory role.

The resolution was approved by Shia majority lawmakers after the special session was boycotted by most Sunni and Kurdish Muslim lawmakers.

A Sunni member of parliament told Reuters that the two groups feared that violating US-led coalition forces would leave Iraq vulnerable to an insurgency, undermine security and strengthen the strength of Shiite-backed militants. from Iran.

‘Terrorist in a suite’

Earlier on Sunday, Iran killed Donald Trump after the US president threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for Soleimani’s death.

“Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! Everyone hates cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn the story very soon that NOBODY can defeat ‘the Great Nation and Culture of Iran’,” the Information Minister and Telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi in the tweet.

Soleimani organized Iran’s clandestine and military operations abroad as the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Jewish forces, creating a bow of Shiite power with the help of proxy militants facing the regional power of the United States and Israel.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Friday that Iran would seek severe revenge for his death.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, many cheering, beating their breasts, and mourning for grief, came across Iran to show their respect as Soleimani’s body returned home for a hero’s welcome.

Pompeo rejected suggestions that intelligence assessments that led to the strike against Soleimani were thin and said there was no doubt that Iran had absorbed the message from Washington.

“The intelligence assessment made it clear that no action – allowing Soleimani to continue his plot and his planning, his terrorist campaign – created more risk than taking the action we took last week,” he said in the show. ABC’s “This Week.”

Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike.

Senate senior Democrat Chuck Schumer told ABC’s “This Week”: “We don’t need this president either to slam or impulsively get us into a big fight.”

Said Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Iran’s powerful Hezbollah alliance with Iran, said the US military in the Middle East would pay the price for Soleiman’s death and US soldiers and officers would return home to the coffins.

Hezbollah has had numerous conflicts with Israel, the US ally, including a month-long war in 2006.

Fears raised by the war pushed Gulf stocks sharply sharply on Sunday.

IRANIAN TARGETS

Trump tweeted on Saturday that Iran “is speaking very boldly about targeting certain U.S. assets.”

He said the United States has “targeted 52 Iranian sites”, some “at a very high level important to Iran and Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, will do very much and very much.”

In remarks to Fox News Sunday, Pompeo said Trump had not threatened to target Iranian cultural sites.

Iran called on the Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest “Trump’s hostile remarks,” Iranian state television said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Iran’s foreign minister by phone to work to escalate the situation and invited him to Brussels to discuss ways to safeguard the 2015 world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran.

It was Trump’s withdrawal from the United States from the deal in 2018 and the resumption of sanctions on Iran that touched on a new spiral of tension following a brief thaw after the deal.

Iran will decide on Sunday on its next step to further improve its commitments to a nuclear holding agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying.

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London, Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Tom Perry in Beirut, Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu in Washington, Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Written by Mark Heinrich Red Frances Kerry)

