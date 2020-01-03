advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds elite force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early Friday in an air raid on their convoy at Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters. .

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for the killing of the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for the Iraqi umbrella groups of the Iranian-backed militia group Mobilization Forces.

US officials told Reuters that the attacks were carried out against two Iran-related targets in Baghdad.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details.

Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests,” Iraqi paramilitary groups said Friday.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Peter Cooney)

