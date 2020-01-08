advertisement

Iran apparently sought to avoid US casualties when it fired more than a dozen missiles on US airplanes in retaliation for a US air strike that killed a senior Iranian general, according to US officials with knowledge of it. issues.

US estimates of the attacks indicate that Iran may have been targeting unpopulated areas of the widespread Al Assad airbase because precision-guided missiles struck sandy areas, said one official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly announced. The absence of US casualties could ease the potential for a dramatic escalation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard troops claimed responsibility for the barracks, which the Pentagon said had been launched by Iran, and warned that additional operations were being prepared. At the same time, there were signs that both sides wanted to withdraw from the conflict, with Iran’s foreign minister saying his country did not want to go to war, and Trump saying “everything is fine”.

All is well! Missiles fired from Iran on two military bases deployed in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped army anywhere in the world, by far! I’ll make a statement tomorrow morning.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

The Pentagon said all three bases that had already been hit were on high alert, and Iraq said it had received prior warning from Iran of an attack. No US or Iraqi casualties were reported.

Stocks fell and oil rose, although crude later saw gains in soothing signals. Major tanker companies, including Petrobas Brasileiro SA and Saudi Arabia’s National Transport Co., suspended navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil route, Dow Jones reported.

Some sort of response had been expected for last week’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, who carried out operations of Iran’s representative beyond the Middle East and was killed in a drone attack near the airport in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. While Tehran does not want outright war with the US, there was mounting pressure at home to respond. The balancing act was to do this without putting things into a conflict for which no one has an appetite.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the attacks on bases as a “devastating response”.

“Last night, they got a slap in the face,” he said on state television. He again called for the United States’ presence in the region to end, a sign that Tehran’s ultimate goal remains to push the US military out of Iraq.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif seemed more conciliatory. The government “completed proportionate measures in self-defense” following Soleimani’s strike, he said on Twitter. “We do not seek escalation or war, but we will be protected from any aggression.”

A photo provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him addressing a meeting in Tehran on January 8, 2020.

LEADTSISUP HO / IRANIAN / AFP LEADER Website / AFP via Getty Images

Iran has operated for years a carefully calibrated offensive strategy, often through proxies, in the Middle East that retains its influence without attracting much revenge. Captured by economic sanctions, it cannot afford a full-scale war.

Iran “had to do something fast,” said Kamran Bokhari, the founding director of the Center for Global Politics in Washington. “This is an undercover operation and a low cost.”

One White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the early thought was that the missile attack was a perfunctory move that would leave Iran retaliated without suffering a potentially devastating US attack. Trump is scheduled to make a statement later Wednesday.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have increased under Trump, who walked away from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, endorsed by his predecessor. Since then, Iran has withdrawn from restrictions on its nuclear program.

The Iraqi prime minister’s office said it received verbal notification from Iran ahead of the strike. It said 22 rockets entered Iraqi airspace early Wednesday, and 17 struck Ayn al-Assad, a key US facility in the country visited by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

An image capture from footage taken by the state-run Iran Press news agency on January 8, 2020, allegedly shows rockets fired by the Islamic republic against the US military base at Ein-al-Assad in Iraq last night.

IRAN PRESS / AFP via Getty Images

Tensions disrupted flights, with US aviation regulators issuing new restrictions impeding civilian traffic over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and Oman. Adding to the turmoil, a Boeing Co. passenger jet. The 737 destined for Ukraine crashed shortly after landing in Iran, killing all 176 people on board, with Iranian media reporting that it was due to a technical problem.

World leaders pushed for the restriction, and Turkey indicated it was ready to mediate between the US and Iran. Ankara has cordial relations with its eastern neighbor Iran and enjoys warm ties with Trump, despite strong tensions with Congress over a Russian missile purchase.

Trump has shown restraint in previous attacks in the region blamed on Iran not killing any American citizens. But Iran’s quick assertion of responsibility and targeting US military posts make it more likely a form of retaliation.

“The other question is, are the US reacting or reacting to this,” said Jarrett Blanc, a longtime fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former State Department coordinator for Iran’s nuclear implementation.

Iran is believed to have the region’s largest reserves of short-range ballistic missiles and a large number of US military and diplomatic facilities in the region were seen as potential targets for recapture. Another option is Iranian proxies.

“As we evaluate our situation and response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and protect US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” according to a Pentagon statement.

The US had pledged a swift and overwhelming response to any Iranian attack and last week deployed about 3,500 soldiers from the 82nd Aircraft in Kuwait and three Navy ships with about 2,200 Marines in the Persian Gulf region.

