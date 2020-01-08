advertisement

media_play

Iran has practically announced the renewal of the nuclear weapons program

Journalist Michael Ware says the most feared consequence of General Qasem Soleimani’s murder is finding out “how far Iranians are from developing a nuclear weapon,” and recent events are “a terrible escalation.”

Ware told Sky News that Iran and the US “have been at war since 1979” due to conflicts between the two nations, which included the “Iranian invasion of Iraq in 2003” involving “over six hundred American soldiers “killed.

advertisement

“Iran owns Iraq, it basically rules Syria,” said Ware about Iran’s growing and dangerous presence in the Middle East, while also proposing, “Iran rules Hezbollah, which poses the greatest threat to Israel.”

Iran’s denuclearization agreement, which was signed with the United Nations, and particularly the United States, in 2015 is now at risk because, according to Ware, President Donald Trump has “deviated” from it.

Iran has “torn the agreement apart,” Ware said, and from Friday “practically announced it would renew the nuclear weapons development program.”

“It could escalate in so many ways,” he said.

advertisement