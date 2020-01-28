advertisement

DUBAI – A group of Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday urged parliament to debate a motion for Iran to abandon a treaty regulating global control of nuclear weapons, a move apparently aimed at pressuring European powers to salvage Tehran’s nuclear deal. 2015.

A report on the ICANA assembly news site said a small number of lawmakers had signed a request to parliament leaders to arrange a debate on the motion that Iran take the broad step of moving away from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that Iran could withdraw from the NPT if European countries refer the country to the US Security Council over the 2015 agreement, an action that would undermine diplomacy in troubled relations. of Tehran with Western powers.

Lawmakers in the past have sometimes withdrew their signatures demanding debates on motions over nuclear and other issues.

To become law, the proposal would have to be passed by lawmakers in two readings and then ratified by the Custodian Council, a body responsible for ensuring bills do not contravene Iran’s religious laws or constitution.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, has the final say on all matters of state such as Tehran’s nuclear policy.

The 1968 NPT has been the cornerstone of global nuclear arms control since the Cold War, including the 2015 agreement that Iran signed with world powers that offered it access to global trade in exchange for accepting curbing its nuclear program.

The fate of the 2015 pact has been in doubt since the US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from him in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hurt the nation’s economy.

Iran has responded by gradually diminishing its commitments, though it says these steps are reversible if European powers can salvage the deal by protecting Iran’s economy from US sanctions.

Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran on January 14 of violating the terms of the deal to curb its nuclear program, which could eventually lead to a reprint of U.N. sanctions. raised under the pact.

However, senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday extended the time available to discuss ways to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran under the dispute mechanism. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens, William Maclean)

