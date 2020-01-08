advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – Iran fired rockets at US-led forces in Iraq early Wednesday, in retaliation for US drone attack on an Iranian commander whose assassination last week sparked fears of a new war in Iraq. Middle East.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the missile attack was a “slap in the face” to the United States and that US troops should leave the region. He was addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America.”

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at US targets. The US military said at least two Iraqi facilities housing US-led coalition personnel were targeted around 1:30 a.m. in Iraq (2230 GMT Tuesday). Iraq said 22 rockets were fired.

Iranian officials said Tehran does not want a war and its attacks “ended” its response to Friday’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a powerful general whose burial after days of mourning was completed around the time of the missile launch. Iranian television mourned the celebration of the attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump said an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was underway and that he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

“All is well!” Trump said on Twitter. He visited one of the target countries in Iraq, Ain al-Asad Air Force Base, in December 2018, he said on Twitter.

One source said the early indications had no U.S. casualties, while other US officials declined to comment.

Iranian state television said 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and US helicopters and military equipment damaged. He gave no evidence of how he received that information.

Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq were harmed. Britain, which also has personnel in Iraq, condemned the Iranian action. Iraq said its forces suffered no casualties.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the target bases were al-Assad Air Base and another facility in Erbil, Iraq.

“As we evaluate our situation and response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and protect American personnel, partners and allies in the region,” Hoffman said.

More than 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces in the coalition that have trained and supported Iraqi forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.

Iran, which has long said US forces should flee the Middle East, told Washington after attacks to withdraw its troops to prevent more deaths and warned US allies including Israel not to allow attacks from their territories. .

Soleimani, a leading figure in orchestrating Iran’s campaign to expel US forces from Iraq, was responsible for building Iran’s proxy armies network in the Middle East.

“PROPOSAL TOOLS”

Iranian television reported an official in the office of the supreme leader saying the missile strikes were “the worst” of some revenge scenarios. He quoted another source as saying that Iran had listed 100 other possible targets.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to speak later on Wednesday, state television reported.

Hours before the Iranian attacks, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should anticipate an Iranian response to the assassination of Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, a Revolutionary Guards unit.

“I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form,” he told a conference at the Pentagon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran “took and completed proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.”

“We do not seek escalation or war, but we will be protected against any aggression,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

