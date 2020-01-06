advertisement

DUBAI – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he mourned the funeral Monday of the slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, whose death in a US drone attack has caused a great outpouring of national grief.

Iranians poured into the streets of the capital, Tehran, to bid farewell to the Quds Force commander, the unit responsible for foreign operations of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

State media said they were in the millions. The scale of the crowds, shown on television blocking the main streets, was the biggest since the 1989 funeral for the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the revolution that put Iran on the course of its political clash with Washington.

advertisement

The voice of the supreme leader burst into emotion as he said the prayers, forcing him to stop.

Crowds chanted “Death to America.” A poster held by a minor read: “It is our right to seek severe revenge,” echoing comments by Iranian military and political leaders.

Many Iranians considered Soleiman, a decorated veteran of the eight-year war with Iraq, a national hero, especially for mobilizing Shiite Muslim groups in neighboring Iraq to help suppress Islamic State’s Sunni militant forces.

The death of the general, widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Khamenei, has triggered a rare display of unity at home following deadly anti-government protests in November and ahead of parliamentary elections in February.

He has also drawn some foreign allies closer to Iran.

“Soleiman martyrdom is certainly a turning point for founding, at home and abroad. His death, at least for now, has united Iran, “a former senior Iranian pro-reform official told Reuters.

The coffins of Soleiman and the leader of the Iraqi militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday’s attack, were rooted in their national flags and passed from mourning heads in central Tehran.

The funeral will culminate with Soleiman’s burial in his hometown, Kerman, in southern Iran.

THE SOCIETY OF SUPPORT

Traditionally, Muslims are buried soon after their death, often on the same day. But Soleimani’s body was first sent to cities in Iraq, where Iran has been linked to Washington for influence since the US invasion in 2003, before being shipped around Iran.

Crowds have flocked to the streets in each of the cities, a welcome demonstration of support for authorities in Iran whose economy has been crippled by new US sanctions imposed after Washington left a nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers.

US President Donald Trump has said the US military had compiled a list of 52 targets, the same number of US Embassy hostages held for 444 days after the Iranian revolution that he said would be hit if the Americans were attacked or American assets.

Trump said the targets include cultural sites, comments that have drawn criticism from his American political opponents.

“America and Zionism should know that my father’s martyrdom will lead to awakening … to the front of the resistance and bring a dark day for them and flatten their homes,” Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of commander, for mourning.

Iran usually refers to Israel as a Zionist state and describes the countries of the region and other forces opposing Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.

“Crazy Crazy, don’t think it’s all over with my dad being martyred,” she said on the television address.

Iran’s allies in the region also gathered for the burial.

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said ahead of the ceremony: “Resistance against the Zionist project on Palestinian land will not stop and resistance against American domination will not break down.”

Haniyeh was on his first trip to Iran since becoming the group leader in 2017.

Iranian commanders have issued a number of threats since the US attack on Baghdad airport, without being specific.

“Even the assassination of Trump is not enough revenge and the only thing that can pay for the blood of martyr Soleimani is the complete expulsion of America from the region,” said Revolutionary Guard Space Force chief Amirali Hajizadeh.

The Iraqi parliament backed a premier’s recommendation Sunday for all foreign troops to be ordered by Iraq after Soleiman’s death united rival Iraqi Shiite leaders, even those opposed to Iranian influence.

“Trump will see the result of this adventure in the region,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, citing the vote in Iraq.

Tehran has often said it will choose the time and place of any retaliation in past blockades with Washington. (Reporting from the Dubai Newsroom, Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

advertisement