The head of the Transportation Security Board says Canadian investigators have left Turkey for Iran to investigate the crash of a Ukrainian International Airlines plane last week.

Investigators are seeking access to airplane data recorders, known as “black boxes”, to help with the work being run by Iran’s civil aviation authority.

The head of the Canadian investigation body says Iran has exceeded international requirements for such investigations.

Kathy Fox says she expects Canadian investigators to have access to the crash site outside Tehran and the remains of the plane, which are being reconstructed elsewhere.

She calls Iran’s level of cooperation encouraging.

Iran admitted over the weekend that one of its missiles fired the Boeing 737-800, but called it a terrible mistake.

All 176 aboard were killed, including 138 people headed for Canada.

Champagne tweeted Monday afternoon that all visas had been approved for Canadian investigators and consular officials who are helping distressed families.

Fox would not release the names of investigators, citing security reasons. This is an unusual precaution.

Early Monday, Canadian Jewish and Iranian organizations reiterated their demands for the federal government to list the Islamic Guard Islamic Corps as a terrorist entity.

Doing so would remove a legal barrier and enable Canadian victims to sue the Iranian government under the Justice for Terrorism Victims Act.

Canada Press

