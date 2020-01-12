advertisement

Iran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner and killed all 176 on board has sparked international outrage and growing protests against Iranian authorities in Tehran and other cities, including one that detained the British ambassador.

What President Hassan Rouhani described as a “catastrophic mistake”, Iran said on Saturday that a missile was fired from the air on alert on Wednesday after Iranian missiles crashed at US targets in Iraq. Iran had denied that it had shot down the airliner for days after the crash.

advertisement

Even when top Iranian officials and the military apologized, protests against Iranian authorities spread, including in the capital, Tehran, Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh. President Donald Trump, who has said he doesn’t want to “change regime” in Iran, turned to Twitter to express his support for the demonstrators. He wrote: “We are closely following your protests and are inspired by your courage.”

He wrote: “The Iranian government must allow human rights groups to monitor and report on facts about the ongoing protests of the Iranian people. There can be no further massacre of peaceful demonstrators and no Internet shutdown. The world is watching. “

The UK Department of State confirmed late Saturday that the country’s ambassador to Tehran had been temporarily detained by the Iranian authorities. Tehran-based news agency Tasnim said the envoy was arrested outside Amir Kabir University for several hours for instigating anti-government demonstrators.

“The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without reason or explanation is an obvious violation of international law,” said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in a statement.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads. It can continue its march to pariah status with the associated political and economic isolation or take steps to defuse tensions and advance a diplomatic path, ”said Raab.

Mehdi Karroubi, a leader of the opposition Green Movement in Iran, urged Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign from handling the crashed airliner.

Foreign governments condemned the plane crash, and Ukraine demanded compensation. Canada, Ukraine and the UK, however, saw Tehran’s admission as an important first step.

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من اا ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولمن همچاماماضازم شجاعت شما الهام بخش است.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

“What Iran has admitted is very serious. The shooting down of a civil aircraft is terrible. Iran must take full responsibility, ”said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country had 57 citizens on board, at a press conference in Ottawa. “Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice and closure that families deserve.”

Mr. Trudeau said Mr. Rouhani has committed to working with Canadian investigators to alleviate tensions in the region and continue dialogue.

Up to 1,000 demonstrators chanted slogans against the authorities in Tehran, the semi-official news agency Fars said in a rare report of unrest against the government.

Demonstrators snapped pictures of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most influential military commander, who was killed in a Trump-ordered U.S. drone strike in Iraq on January 3. Iranian rocket attacks on US targets in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the murder left Iran on high alert for possible reprisals when the plane was shot down.

Videos on Twitter showed demonstrators demanding that Khamenei should resign because of the disaster.

“Commander-in-chief resign, resign,” hundreds sang in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

Iranian students demonstrate after paying homage to the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images

The demonstrations in Iran against an increase in fuel prices became political last year and triggered the bloodiest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s 40-year history. Around 1,500 people were killed in less than two weeks of unrest that began on November 15, three Iranian Interior Ministers told Reuters, despite the fact that the number of international rights groups was much lower and Iran described the report as “false news”.

crisis

Iran’s spiritual rulers risk a legitimacy crisis amidst the anger of the population in dealing with the plane crash. The late admission of the Iranian elite revolutionary guards wasted the national unity shown after the murder of Gen Soleimani. The Ayatollah (80), which has no term limit, has been in office since the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Khamenei, who has said nothing about the crash so far, said information about the incident should be released.

The shooting down of the passenger plane intensified international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and attacks. Canada and the United States had both said early on that they believed an Iranian missile might have accidentally shot the plane down.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake,” Rouhani wrote on Twitter, promising that those responsible would be prosecuted.

In a television speech on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had agreed with Mr. Rouhani to start working together to decipher the black boxes of the crashed plane. Mr. Zelenskiy also asked Ukraine’s international partners to be united and persistent until the investigation was completed.

Angry Iranians in Twitter asked why the plane could take off in Iran with such high tensions. The plane, a Boeing 737-800 heading to Kiev, landed in Tehran shortly after takeoff when Iran became aware of US reprisals after firing missiles at US troops at Iraqi bases.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards apologized to the nation in a rare step and assumed full responsibility. Commander-in-Chief Amirali Hajizadeh said he informed the Iranian authorities about the unintended strike on Wednesday. This comment raised questions about why officials had publicly denied it for so long.

A military statement said that the aircraft flew near a sensitive revolutionary guard at a time of high alert. Ukraine said the plane was in a normal flight corridor and the Iranian civil aviation organization said the airliner had not left its normal course.

According to Ukraine International Airlines, Iran should have closed the airport. The airline said it had received no signs that it was under threat and cleared for takeoff. – Reuters

advertisement