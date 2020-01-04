advertisement

A woman cries while mourning a demonstration on the US airstrike in Iraq that killed Revolutionary Guard Iran General Gen Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2020. Iran has pledged “severe retaliation” for the US air strike near the airport. Baghdad that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of his Middle East interventions as tensions rose in the wake of the targeted assassination. (AP Photo / Vahid Salemi) In this photo posted from the official website of the office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, meets the family of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the air strikes on US in Iraq at its home in Tehran, Iran, Friday, January 3, 2020. Iran has pledged “severe retaliation” for the US airstrike near the Baghdad airport that killed Tehran’s top general and architect of his interventions. all over the Middle East. (Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via AP) Protesters burn an American flag during a demonstration on the US air strike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2020. Iran has vowed “fierce” retaliation “for the US airstrike near Baghdad airport that killed the senior Tehran general and the architect of his interventions throughout the Middle East as tensions rose in the wake of the targeted assassination. (AP Photo / Vahid Salemi) A boy carries a portrait of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards General Gen Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in US air strikes in Iraq, before Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, on Friday January 3, 2020. Iran has pledged “severe retaliation” for the US airstrike near Baghdad airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of his Middle East intervention as tensions rose in the wake of the targeted assassination. (AP Photo / Vahid Salemi) Dozens of Iranian-Canadians gather in Toronto on Friday to celebrate the death of a senior Iranian general in Iraq in Toronto on Friday, January 3, 2020. General Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and killed in Baghdad, Iraq, late Thursday. CANADIAN PRESS / Cole Burston

Thousands of other militants and supporters chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday in Baghdad for Iran’s top general after he was killed in a US air strike as the region made a commitment to the Islamic Republic to fulfill promises of revenge.

General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds force and the originator of its regional security strategy, was killed early Friday near Baghdad International Airport, along with senior Iraqi militants in an air strike ordered by President Donald Trump. The attack has led to regional tensions soaring and tested the US alliance with Iraq.

Iran has vowed severe retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war, but it is unclear how or when it will respond. Any retaliation is likely to come after three days of mourning declared by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. All eyes were on Iraq, where the US and Iran have been competing for influence since the US-led invasion of 2003.

Trump says he ordered the strike, a high-risk decision that was taken without consulting Congress or U.S. allies, to prevent a conflict. US officials say Soleiman was plotting a series of attacks that endangered US troops and officials without providing evidence.

The US-led coalition has reduced operations and increased “security and protection measures” at bases awaiting coalition forces in Iraq, a coalition official said on condition of anonymity by the rules. The US, meanwhile, has sent another 3,000 troops to neighboring Kuwait, the latest in a series of deployments in recent months as the blockade with Iran has worsened.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy of mobilizing militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the fight against the Islamic State group. He was also blamed for attacks on American troops and American allies returning decades later.

In Baghdad, thousands of mourners, mostly men in black military fatigue, carried Iraqi flags and Iranian-backed militant flags that are fiercely loyal to Soleimani at Saturday’s ceremony. They were also mourning for Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of the Iraqi militia who was killed in the same strike.

Mourners, many in tears, chanted “No, No, America” ​​and “Death to America, death to Israel.” Mohamed Fadl, a black man dressed in black, said the funeral is an expression of loyalty to the leaders killed. “It is a painful strike, but it will not shock us,” he said.

Helicopters landed during the procession, which was attended by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and leaders of Iran-backed militants. The procession later made its way to the holy Shiite city of Karbala, where settlers raised red flags accompanied by unjust bloodshed and revenge.

The killed Iraqi militants will be buried in Najaf, while the remains of Soleimani will be taken to Iran. More funeral services will be held for Soleiman in Iran on Sunday and Monday, before his body is set to rest in his hometown of Kerman.

The gates of Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US Embassy, ​​closed on Saturday.

An Iraqi security official said a Katyusha rocket was launched Sunday evening and crashed into a square inside the Green Zone, less than one kilometer from the embassy. The official said there were no injuries. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The Iraqi government, which is closely linked to Iran, condemned the air strike that killed Soleiman, calling it an attack on his national sovereignty. Parliament is convening for an emergency session on Sunday, and the government has come under increasing pressure to expel the 5,200 US-based troops who are there to help prevent the revival of the Islamic State group.

Hadi al-Amiri, who heads a large parliamentary bloc and is expected to replace al-Muhandis as deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a group of umbrellas from mainly Iranian-backed militias, was among those who were paying their respects. their latest in Baghdad.

“Stay safe,” he said in front of al-Muhandis’ coffin in a video circulated on social media. “Celebrating your pure blood will be the departure of US forces from Iraq forever.”

The US has ordered all citizens to leave Iraq and temporarily shut down its embassy in Baghdad, where Iranian-backed militants and their supporters staged two days of violent protests earlier this week in which they violated the compound. Britain and France have warned their citizens to avoid or severely restrict travel to Iraq.

No one was injured in the embassy protests, which came in response to US air strikes that killed 25 Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria. The US blamed the militia for a missile attack that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq.

Tensions between the US and Iran have steadily intensified since Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and the restoration of crippling sanctions, which have devastated Iran’s economy and contributed to recent protests there. , in which hundreds were reported killed.

The administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign has led Iran to openly abandon commitments under the deal. The US also blamed Iran for a wave of increasingly provocative attacks in the region, including the sabotage of oil tankers in the Gulf and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that temporarily halved its output.

Iran denied involvement in those attacks, but agreed to drop a US surveillance drone in June, saying it had entered its airspace.

Billboard and images of Soleimani, who was widely seen as a national icon and a hero of the so-called Axis of Resistance against Western hegemony, appeared on the main streets in Iran on Saturday with warning from the supreme leader that “fierce revenge” awaits the US

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Soleimani’s home in Tehran to express his condolences.

“The Americans didn’t realize what a big mistake they made,” Rouhani said. “They will see the effects of this criminal act, not only today, but for years to come.”

On the streets of Tehran, many mourned Soleiman.

“I don’t think there will be war, but we have to take his revenge,” Hojjat Sanieefar said. America “cannot be hit and run anymore,” he added.

Another man, who identified himself only as Amir, became concerned.

“If there is a war, I am 100% sure it will not be for our betterment. The situation is certainly going to get worse,” he said.

In an apparent effort to defuse tensions, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made an unplanned trip to Iran, where he met with Rouhani and other senior officials.

Qatar, which has often served as a regional mediator, hosts US forces at the Al-Udeid air base and shares a massive offshore and gas field with Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, said he had talked with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of the United Arab Emirates. “I reaffirmed that the US remains committed to de-escalation,” pompeo tweeted.

A Saudi official had earlier confirmed to the Associated Press that the US did not co-ordinate with Saudi Arabia before carrying out the strike that killed Soleimani. The official was not authorized to discuss security issues and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

As a sign of its regional reach, supporters in Lebanon hung billboards commemorating Soleiman on the southern outskirts of Beirut and south of Lebanon along the disputed border with Israel, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Both are strongholds of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group whose leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has close ties to Soleimani. A portrait of Nasrallah could be seen in Soleiman’s house when mourning for tribute there.

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, including rulers of Hamas’ territory, opened a mourning for the slain general and dozens gathered to burn American and Israeli flags. Iran has long provided assistance to the armed wing of Hamas and the smallest Islamic Jihad militant group.

Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas official, said the killing of Soleimani was “a loss for Palestine and the resistance”.

Qassim Abdul-Zahra And Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press

