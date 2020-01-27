advertisement

DUBAI – A Caspian Airlines plane slid off the runway onto a highway on Monday landing at an airport in southwest Iran, but all passengers were evacuated without injury, Iranian state media reported.

“He ran out of runway when he landed at Mahshahr Airport,” said the state-run news agency IRNA.

Some other Iranian media reported 135 passengers and seven crew members on board, but there was no official confirmation.

According to IRNA, a technical problem delayed the plane’s landing, which caused the accident.

The Iranian media reported that the pilot was unable to use the landing gear, adding that the incident was under investigation.

An Iranian passenger plane is seen after it slipped off the runway when it landed at Mahshahr (Iran) Airport on January 27, 2020. (Mohammad Zarei / ISNA News Agency / WANA News Agency via Reuters) Sliding off the runway while landing at Mahshahr Airport, Iran on January 27, 2020. (Mostafa Gholamnezhad / ISNA / WANA News Agency (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Photos of the aircraft show the registration number EP-CPZ, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83 built in 1994.

“The aircraft did not catch fire and all passengers safely got out of the aircraft,” Mohammad Reza Rezaei, managing director of Khuzestan airports, told IRNA.

An unverified video shared on social media showed the evacuation of passengers from the plane that was sitting in the middle of a highway in Mahshahr.

An Iranian plane landed at a Tehran airport on its way from Tehran to Istanbul due to a technical problem, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.

Iranian airlines have been plagued by crashes that put Iranian rulers down to U.S. sanctions that prevent airlines from replacing their aging fleets or buying spare parts from the West.

