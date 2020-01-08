advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON / DUBAI – Iranian forces fired rockets on military bases to shelter US troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the US killing of an Iranian general, raising stakes in his conflict with Washington amid worries of war. the broadest in the Middle East.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a rally of Iranians chanting “Death to America”, said the attacks were a “slap in the face” of the United States and said US troops should leave the region.

Tehran’s foreign minister said Iran took “proportionate measures” in self-defense and did not seek escalation.

The next move appeared to be in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, who ordered the drone attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave an initial Twitter response: “All is well!”

Trump said the casualties and injuries from the rocket attacks were being assessed. The White House said the president would make a statement at 11am (1600 GMT).

Later Wednesday, Trump consulted with advisers at the White House. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were expected to be with him when making the statement.

The US president, who was indicted last month and faced elections this year, threatened at the weekend to target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates for Soleimani’s assassination.

OBJECTIVES

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 ballistic missiles from its territory at US targets in its neighbor Iraq early Wednesday. The Pentagon said al-Assad Air Force Base and another facility in Erbil were targeted.

The United States did not report any casualties.

Iranian state television said 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and US helicopters and military equipment damaged. He did not say how he received that information.

Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq were harmed. Britain, which also has personnel in Iraq, condemned the Iranian action and said Tehran “should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks”.

Iraq said its forces suffered no casualties. The US mission in Iraq called for restraint, saying “Iraq should not pay the price for external rivalries.”

More than 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces in a coalition that has trained and supported Iraqis against the threat of Islamic State militants.

“As we evaluate our situation and response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and protect American personnel, partners and allies in the region,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

In Tehran, Khamenei said in a televised address: “A military action like this is not enough. What is important is to end America’s corrupt presence in the region,” renewing Tehran’s long-standing demand for Washington draw his forces.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attacks “ended” Tehran’s response to the killing of Soleimani, who had been responsible for building Iran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East. He was buried in his hometown of Kerman on Monday after days of national mourning.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but we will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote on Twitter.

Iranian television reported an official in the office of the supreme leader saying the missile strikes were “the worst” of some revenge scenarios. He quoted another source as saying that Iran had listed 100 other possible targets.

State media showed footage from what they said were Iranian missiles firing into the night sky. In the background, voices shouted, “God is the Greatest.” He also showed alleged images of the blasts where they struck. It was not possible to verify the originality of the images.

CIRCLE?

Oil prices, which jumped into the early snap trade after the rocket attack, fell later as the alarm faded.

Analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected.

Iran is likely to want to avoid any conventional military conflict with superior US forces, experts say. In the past, it has focused on asymmetric attacks, such as sabotage or other military action through proxies, they say.

US officials say Soleiman was killed because forces under his command planned attacks on US facilities. They have offered no evidence.

Before Soleiman was buried, his body was taken on a tour of cities in Iraq and Iran, drawing large crowds. A stampede at his funeral on Tuesday killed at least 56 people.

Following the Iranian rocket attack, state television showed footage of the burial, with hundreds chanting “God is the Greatest” when strikes were announced for the loudspeakers.

“His revenge was taken and now he can rest in peace,” Iranian television said.

The friction between Iran and the United States arose after Trump withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, endorsed by his predecessor Barack Obama, and again imposed sanctions on Tehran by cutting its vital oil exports.

Khamenei, in his speech Wednesday, ruled out any resumption of talks with Washington on the 2015 nuclear pact.

Trump’s American political rivals have opposed his decision to order Soleiman’s murder and questioned his time in an election year in the U.S.

“We need to ensure the safety of our service members, including ending unnecessary provocations by the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America and the world cannot allow war,” the Speaker of the House of Representatives said on Twitter. US, Nancy Pelosi.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai; Phil Stewart, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Eric Beech in Washington; Writing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

