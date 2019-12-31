advertisement

BEIJING (AP) – China’s foreign minister has condemned international “bullying practices” when he met with his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday in the country’s recent criticism of the Trump administration’s American foreign policy.

Wang Yi reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations in the opening speeches at the beginning of the talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Iranian minister’s visit follows a journey to close allied Russia and follows shortly after the first exercises between the three countries’ navies in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

“We have to work together against unilateralism and bullying practices,” said Wang.

China signed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and strongly criticized the United States for abandoning it in favor of a campaign of heightened diplomatic and economic pressure.

Without directly mentioning the United States, Wang said China and Iran would stand up for their national interests and “preserve multilateralism and the norms for international relations.”

Zarif replied that in 2020 the two countries would agree on “our joint efforts to combat unilateralism and promote multilateralism”.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States lifted sanctions against Iran to limit the nuclear program. The U.S. resigned from the deal in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions that prevented Iran from selling crude abroad.

Since then, Tehran has slowly struggled to no longer meet its own contractual terms, including the start of new operations in a heavy water nuclear reactor.

Iran has been condemned by Western governments as undesirable and escalating for tensions in the region, while Russia and China have repeatedly accused the US of exacerbating its rhetoric against Washington in a continuing trade war between the sides and US criticism of China’s human rights record and politics in Hong Kong and the traditional Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The four-day naval exercise launched on Friday from the southeastern port city of Chahbahar in the Gulf of Oman underscores the informal alliance between China, Iran and Russia in the face of Trump’s efforts to withdraw the United States from international agreements.

At a daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the State Department spokesman Geng Shuang said China would work to uphold the 2015 agreement and accused the US of “evading its international obligations and exerting extreme pressure on Iran.”

“This is the main cause of the current tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue,” said Geng. “We hope that all participants in the agreement follow the right direction, withstand external pressures, resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations, and continue to maintain and implement the comprehensive agreement.”

