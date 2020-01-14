advertisement

DUBAI – The Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday that Britain’s ambassador to Tehran was an “undesirable element”, state media reported, after Iranian officials accused him of participating in an illegal protest despite his denials.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, which called on him, will be responsible for announcing any move to expel Rob Macaire, who has been in the post since 2018.

“According to international regulations, the British ambassador to Iran is an undesirable element,” judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters when asked about the British envoy. His remarks were broadcast on state television.

A prominent Iranian cleric also said expelling the ambassador would be “the best thing that could happen to him”, as otherwise loyal supporters of a general killed in a US aircraft attack would “tear it to pieces” small, “said Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, in remarks made by Eslahat’s new website.

Alamolhoda is the leader of Friday prayers in the eastern Shiite Muslim holy city of Mashhad.

Macaire was immediately arrested on Saturday, which Iranian officials said was because he participated in an illegal demonstration, which took place amid public outrage over Iran’s upset admission that his army shot down a plane. passenger.

The ambassador said he had attended a vigil for the victims of the collision. London said its ban was a violation of diplomatic conventions.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jon Boyle)

