Iranian clubs Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro have agreed to play home leg of their Champions League preliminary round ties at neutral sites, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday, avoiding reported threats of a boycott.

Shahr Khodro was scheduled to host Bahrain’s Riffa and Esteghlal were scheduled to play Kuwait SC on Tuesday but both games were postponed amid security concerns after some governments issued warnings against traveling to Iran.

The AFC said on Wednesday that the matches would be played in the United Arab Emirates on January 25th.

However, local media reported that the four Iranian clubs in the competition, including Persepolis and Sepahan, had said they would refuse to play unless they could play games in the country.

However, the AFC said in a statement on Thursday that Shahr Khodro and Esteghlal had agreed to their matches in the UAE following discussions with club representatives in Kuala Lumpur.

The AFC added that homegrown stage matches on match day one, two and three involving Iranian clubs would be transferred to the matches “to allow time to reassess security concerns at home.”

The match changes took place after Iranian forces mistakenly shot a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, killing all 176 aboard amid tensions following the US shooting of prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

