Past actions of an Iranian official keen to lead the investigation into the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 should disqualify him from handling the investigation, says a former Liberal justice minister.

Iran has chosen conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s justice chief, to head the investigation into the crash of Flight 752, which led to the deaths of 176 people, including 57 Canadians. Iran has confirmed that the aircraft had been hit by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles.

Irwin Cotler, who served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada from 2003 to 2006, said Mr Kotler’s past involvement. Rais in a “death commission” that sentences political prisoners to death “should disqualify him from leading this investigation.”

In 1988, Mr Raisi was part of a commission that played a role in the sentencing of thousands of Iranian political prisoners to death. Survivors have called them “death commissions”. Mr Raisi was a member of the “death commission” in Tehran.

“He has an infamous record for suppressing rights,” said Mr Cotler, now chairman of the Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, adding that Mr. Raisi on the commission “must disqualify him from leading this investigation.”

Mr Raisi was appointed Iran’s justice director last year and in 2017 was an unsuccessful candidate in the Iranian presidential election. Some believe he is well-positioned to succeed Ali Khamenei as Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In 2013, then-NDP MP Paul Dewar forwarded a motion – sponsored by Mr. Cotler and Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.) – which received the unanimous consent of the House of Commons, endorsing it. called “the mass killing of political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988 as a crime against humanity.” The motion also designated September 1 as a day of solidarity with Iranian political prisoners.

In response to a military attack on Iran by the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also called the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), at the tail end of the Iran-Iraq War, Iranian authorities executed thousands of prisoners who were affiliated with the PMOI and other leftist organizations.

The PMOI had previously been listed as a terrorist group in Canada, but was removed from the list under the Harper government in 2012.

According to a 2018 Amnesty International report, “death commissions” were formed after a religious order was issued by Iran’s then leader Ruhollah Khomeini. Fetva called for the execution of prisoners who “remained ‘steadfast’ in their support for the PMOI.”

The “death commissions” had no resemblance to a court and their proceedings were concise and arbitrary in the extreme. They acted out of any existing legislation and were not concerned about determining defendants’ guilt or innocence in connection with any internationally recognized criminal offense, “the report said.

Mr Cotler said the Canadian government should impress on Iran, though not necessarily through a public statement, the need to have another person lead the investigation.

“The Canadian government needs to make its views known because they expect an investigation (he) should be transparent, fair and accountable … that this is not a credible choice to lead an investigation. such, and we would expect that Iran would actually nominate or recommend someone else in his country, “Mr Cotler said.

Questions for the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) If the Canadian Government has any concerns with Mr. The officers leading the investigation did not respond within the deadline for publication.

Mr Champagne attended a phone call with members of the International Coordination and Response Group on 19 January. The group consists of Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

“All countries noted that Iran is cooperating with foreign experts in the investigation so far. They stressed that it is necessary for Iran to allow a full and credible international security investigation into the causes of the collision. They insisted, more rather, for Iran to assume full responsibility, including the provision of compensation, ”said a subsequent reading of Global Affairs in Canada.

The group is calling for an independent criminal investigation into the crash of Flight 752, which Iran said its military crashed in error. Afterwards, the group said it wants to see “transparent and impartial court procedures that comply with international standards of due process and human rights”.

“Very unlikely” for Iran to allow an independent investigation, the former envoy says

Canada’s latest ambassador to Iran, Dennis Horak, said it was “very unlikely” that Iran would be open to an independent inquiry.

Mr Horak said the Iranian government’s approach would be to accept responsibility and say it would hold them accountable but to provide a little more information.

“I’m not sure how effective the (International Coordination and Reaction Group) requirements will be,” he said. “I think where this group will really have value … will be under pressure for compensation.”

“As long as the group remains united, I think there is strength in unity, but it will be a tough slogan,” Mr Horak said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) Announced January 17 that the Canadian government will provide affected families $ 25,000 for each Canadian or permanent resident who died in the plane crash. But he said he expects the Iranian government to also provide compensation.

After the crash, Mr. Raisi said compensation should be paid to the families of the victims.

Iran is seeking help from the United States and France to download black box content. Members of the International Coordination and Response Group have asked Tehran to divide the black boxes, but so far Iran has been reluctant.

Mr Champagne told reporters in Winnipeg on January 21 that the body of an attack victim had been repatriated to Canada.

One point of difficulty is the fact that many Canadians who died in Flight 752 are dual Iranian-Canadian nationals, and Iran does not recognize dual citizenship. But Mr Trudeau said on January 17 that the issue of dual citizens has not been pressing because Iran is respecting the wishes of the victims’ families. A Canadian government official told Reuters there are “guarantees” that the wishes of the families are being respected, but Canada will judge Iran based on its actions.

Bessma Momani, a professor of political science at the University of Waterloo and senior colleague at the Center for International Governance Innovation, said that while it is optimal to have a credible, independent third-party investigation, Iran would not agree with it. .

“Iran thinks the international community has been actively working against it,” she said.

Prof. Momani said to ensure the repatriation of the bodies of those Canadians who died on Flight 752, Canada must delicately balance everything that is going on.

“If the No. 1 priority is to help the affected families, we (Canada) are moving into shells,” she said when asked about the Conservative Party’s repeated call for Canada to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

“It’s a difficult task that the government has. It’s not easy and it’s very easy to criticize them for not being too strong in any way or more critical of the United States. But in the circumstances, I think we should to tread carefully. “

