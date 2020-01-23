advertisement

According to the state-run news channel IRNA, the Iranian Basij armed forces commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, was shot in front of his apartment on Wednesday.

Two men who rode a motorcycle shot Mojaddami, the report said. Mohammad Reza Ne’mati, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Khuzestan province, said the unknown attackers fired four shots at him.

No group or individual has assumed responsibility for the killing, which the IRNA has described as an “assassination attempt”. An earlier variant of the report described the incident as a “terrorist attack”. An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press reported that the two men were armed with a hunting rifle and an assault rifle before raiding Mojaddami. Some Iranian media said their faces were covered with masks.

The Jerusalem Post noted that the Basij forces, which are members of the IRGC, are being used to suppress protests in Iran. The murder could suggest that Tehran may not be able to stem the growing discontent among the Iranian people, who have protested massively in recent months.

Mojaddami’s death is due to the fact that another IRGC leader, Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier this month. Mojaddami was described by IRNA as an employee of Soleimani.

Amnesty International said last month that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest across the country. Iran has not officially announced fatalities.

The British human rights organization announced that protests had taken place in the home province of Mojaddami, Khuzestan.

“A source reported that intelligence officials had forced managers of a hospital in Khuzestan province to provide them with a list of names of newly admitted patients,” the group wrote.

Protesters hold flowers in hand as the tear gas fired by the police rises during a demonstration outside Amir Kabir University to remember the victims of a Ukrainian plane that was launched on January 11, 2020 in Tehran, Iran, by an Iranian Rocket was shot down. (AP Photo)

A new round of protests was launched a few weeks ago after Iranian officials denied this and later admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people, including many Iranian nationals. These protests caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who asked Tehran not to kill any more demonstrators.

Iran said the plane was mistakenly shot down by Russian-made TOR rockets this week. The missiles were fired after Tehran fired a rocket fire with US troops at two Iraqi bases in retaliation for the death of Soleimani.

Among the dead were 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 British.

